Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Receives Major December Update

We have some great news to share with Call of Duty: Black Ops fans! Treyarch has released a brand-new update that comes with a bundle of new features and gameplay changes. The update aims to improve the overall multiplayer experience and it achieves that by making general changes to the way certain weapons work. Nonetheless, let’s go check out everything there is to know about the update.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – New Update Patch Notes

Today in Black Ops Cold War, we’ve addressed a few issues that managed to slip through the cracks following yesterday’s quality-of-life update: restoring the ability to vote on maps in playlists where it was unintentionally disabled, adding Nuketown ’84 back to the Onslaught map list in Zombies, implementing new stability fixes, and correcting a handful of UI bugs.

We’re also tracking two particularly tricky issues since yesterday’s update:

Diamond Camo progress is still appearing locked for some players, despite being earned.

Some Xbox players are seeing a “Trial Has Ended” pop-up message on the front-end menu.

Thanks for your patience as we continue to investigate these issues, and others. As always, you can check out live updates on some of the issues we’re tracking at our Trello board.

Also new today: we’ve added Miami to the Combined Arms map list, bringing the total 12v12 map count to four along with Crossroads, Armada, and Cartel. Zombies players will also now see unique Pack-a-Punch camos on their Ray Gun after upgrading it at the PaP in “Die Maschine,” so get packing!

Here’s what’s new in our latest update:

MULTIPLAYER

General

Restored map voting in playlists where it was unintentionally disabled.

Game Modes

Combined Arms Added Miami to Combined Arms map rotation.



Stability

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when the Field Mic was in use.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Search and Destroy.

ZOMBIES

Stability

Added general stability fixes.

Die Maschine

Weapons Added Pack-a-Punch camos for the Ray Gun.

Gameplay Addressed an issue where zombies could ignore the player after leaving the Dark Aether during certain side quests.



Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Maps Added Nuketown ’84 back to the Onslaught map list.



GLOBAL

UI

General Addressed an issue where breadcrumbs could appear on locked items. Addressed an issue where menu breadcrumbs could return after going to Campaign. Addressed an issue where red artifacting could appear under the rewards in the After Action Report. Addressed an issue where white placeholder boxes could appear in place of the player’s Calling Card and Emblem during player inspection.

Gunsmith The Hunter icon will no longer appear distorted in the Weapon Mastery tab of the Gunsmith for the M79.



Stay tuned for the latest news as Season One lay he approaches on December 16.