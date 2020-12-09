Phoenix Browser 6.2.2.2770 Update – Download Files Faster!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Mobile browsers are known for their ability to make it easier for users to surf the web from their smartphones, but this is not the only thing they are capable of. The best example of this is Phoenix Browser because while it provides users with access to the tools they require to surf the web, it also offers access to a powerful file manager, video downloader, and built-in adblocker. If this is not impressive enough, you should know that Phoenix Browser is updated with improvements on a weekly basis.

Phoenix Browser 6.2.2.2770 Update

The latest update available for Phoenix Browser sports the 6.2.2.2770 version number and the developers have published it via OTA (over the air) channels. Thanks to this, all Phoenix Browser fans who keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi are eligible to get the update. If the update doesn’t automatically download, Phoenix Browser fans can trigger it by accessing the official Google Play Store page and clicking on “Updates”.

What’s New?

The new update for Phoenix Browser is categorized as a high-priority release because it comes with a bundle of software improvements and new features. Check out the full patch notes below:

Download faster, easily visit download sites from the download management page.

Better download experience of feeds short video.

Improved homepage reading efficiency.

One-click to boost your phone in the files tab.

Enjoy the best Qur’an reciting experience just like the original uthmanic mushaf font.

Highlight Features

As we can see in the patch notes, the new update for Phoenix Browser comes with lots of improvements and new features. However, the mobile browser already provides access to a plethora of features that you can check out below:

★Fast Browsing and Downloads: Access websites, download multiple files (videos, audio, documents and more) with the speed of light. Download online videos easily from lots of websites: Facebook、Instagram and etc.

★Smart Video Downloader and Video Player: Automatically detects videos from any website for you to download in one click. Optimized video player for the best watching experience.

★WhatsApp Status Saver plugin: Save your friends whatsapp status easily and safely.

★Powerful File Manager

Easily WhatsApp status saving and powerful file manager. Support more than 50 file formats, such as word, excel, ppt, pdf, etc.

★Ad Block: Block annoying adverts and popups, save time and increase loading speed.

★Data Saver: Stream movies, download files, browse more with less data on any website.

Features:

★Super Downloader

Phoenix Browser can automatically detect downloadable videos with the smart detection function while you browse the web, which allows you to download and save online videos from almost every website. You can also download through BitTorrent and Magnet. With a download icon in the website, Phoenix Browser will inform the user whether there are online videos that the user can download or not. It’s very simple to download videos by using the smart download function. (!!!Download on YouTube is not available due to the policy of Google!!!)

★Incognito Browsing

Incognito tab makes your browsing experience perfectly private without leaving any history, cookies, cache, etc.

★Ad Block

Ad Block blocks various forms of annoying ads, pop-ups and banners to make your browsing comfortable. It not only speeds up the page loading speed but also reduces Internet data usage.

★Bookmarks/History

Bookmarks help save your favorite websites and provide quick navigation for revisiting later on. History list helps with recollection. Both will save you time looking for your favorite websites.

★Data Saving

Phoenix Browser could compress data, speed up navigation and help you save a lot of cellular data traffic.

★Add To Shortcut

Add your favorite websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon, Wikipedia, etc., for quick access.

★Built-in Video Player

The built-in video player provides a one-stop service from video downloading to video playing. You can watch videos directly without exiting the app.

★Search Engines

Switch search engines according to your preference. We support Google, Yahoo, Ask, Yandex, AOL, DuckDuckGo and Bing.

★Multi-Tab Manager

Easy switching of pages from multiple websites. Using multi-tab manager will make your browsing experience smoother.