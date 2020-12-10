Firefox Browser 84.1.0 Update for Android – Get the Latest Software Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Firefox Browser is one of the best mobile browsers in the world and there is no doubt about that. The mobile browser excels when it comes to speed and performance, but that’s not all! Firefox Browser stands out from the competition by providing users with access to a plethora of tools and to a constant stream of software updates. In fact, a brand-new update is now rolling out on Android.

Firefox Browser 84.1.0 Update for Android

The latest update for Firefox Browser sports the 84.1.0 version number and as previously noted, it is already available to download on Android-powered smartphones. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, all Android users who have access to Wi-Fi are eligible to get the update.

What’s New?

We are advising all Firefox Browser fans to get the update as soon as possible. The reason behind this is that the new update is classified as a high-priority release that introduces new improvements. Check out the patch notes below.

Firefox Browser now supports the following addons: FoxyProxy, Bitwarden, AdGuard AdBlocker, Tomato Clock, LeechBlock NG, Web Archives, and Ghostery. It’s also worth noting that the update comes with a bundle of bug fixes that are patching various performance issues.

Highlight Features

Now that we have covered everything there is to know about the update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the highlight features that the mobile browser offers on Android.

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox for Android browser gives you effortless privacy protection with lighting-fast page loads. Enhanced Tracking Protection automatically blocks over 2000 known online trackers from invading your privacy and slowing down your pages.

Firefox browser also introduces a clean new design that makes it easier to get more things done, more quickly. Plus, with smart browsing features built-in, Firefox lets you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks with you safely wherever you go.

ONE TAP TO PRIVATE MODE

Now you can get to Private Browsing Mode with just one tap. And when you close Private Browsing Mode, your browsing history gets automatically erased from your device.

CUSTOMIZE THE WAY YOU WANT TO SEARCH

Keep the search bar up top. Or move it to the bottom. Firefox browser not only lets you choose how you search but also how much of your personal data to share.

Customizable Enhanced Tracking Protection settings put you in the driver’s seat with your data. You also have your choice of search engines, and the ability to make Firefox your default browser.

GO DARK MODE

Easily switch to Dark Mode anytime to give your eyes and your battery a break.

COLLECTIONS

Open as many tabs as you like and organize them into Collections to stay on task. Collections can also be shared across devices so you get more done no matter where you are or what device you’re using.

GET ADD-ONS

Full support for the most popular add-ons, including ways to turbo-charge powerful default privacy settings and customize your experience.

PICK UP RIGHT WHERE YOU LEFT OFF

Start using Firefox for Android on your phone then switch to the Firefox browser on your laptop, without skipping a beat. With Firefox across your devices you can take your bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go. Firefox browser also takes the guesswork out of passwords by remembering your passwords across devices. Have the choice to instantly send open tabs between your phone and computer, instead of texting or emailing yourself articles to read later.

FIREFOX WEB BROWSER SEARCH WIDGET

No need to open the app. Search the web directly from your device’s home screen. Add the Firefox for Android browser search widget and get instant results without the extra taps.

PICTURE IN PICTURE MODE

Stream and pop videos out and play them in the background while you do other things on your phone. It’s entertainment and multitasking, together on the same screen.