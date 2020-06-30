Call of Duty: Warzone’s New Update is Here – Check Out the New Features

Call of Duty: Warzone is now one of the world’s most popular games and the developers are doing their best to avoid losing the momentum. Season 4 recently launched and from the looks of it, the new features and content that Season 4 wasn’t enough for Activision and the game publisher has released a new update. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out the full patch notes.
Warzone New Update – Full Patch Notes
- The M4 will perform an AR magazine reload when attempting to reload the underbarrel launcher while you have the 50 Round Mag attachment equipped. This has been fixed.
- Stopping Power is now applied to headshots. Only certain weapons can go from a 2-shot to a 1-shot headshot, like the FAL and Oden. This fixes a few cases where headshots could sometimes do less damage than body shots when using Stopping Power.
- Start Ammo and Max Ammo Adjustments:
- Increased Max Ammo: M4 .458 SOCOM Rounds
- Increased Max Ammo and Start Ammo:
- CR-56 AMAX M67 Rounds
- SKS 10 Round Mags
- Striker 45 Hollowpoint Rounds
- SCAR Default Mags
- Oden Default Mags
- Increased Start Ammo:
- SCAR 25 Round Mags
- Oden 25 Round Mags
- AX-50: Increased damage range
- HDR: Guaranteed one-hit to lower torso at any range
- Kar98k:
- Increased ADS speed
- Small decrease to hip spread
- Increased damage range
- MK2 Carbine:
- Faster movement speed
- Increased damage range
- Dragonuv:
- Increased ADS speed
- 2 hit kill min
- Gun recoil returns to the center more
- Faster rate of fire
- FAL: Added a close-range damage shelf with one-hit headshot potential
- AK-47: Increased ADS speed
- CR-56 AMAX: Decreased damage range
- MP5:
- Decreased damage range
- Decreased 10MM damage range
- Reduced long-range damage to 10MM ammo
- Slight recoil increase to 10MM ammo
- Grau 5.56
- Damage range reduction
- Slight increase to high-frequency recoil
- Reduced recoil compensation and decreased range on Tempus 26.4” Archangel and FSS 20.8” Nexus barrels
- Shotgun Slugs:
- Increased projectile velocity
- Reduced ads spread
- Added dynamic hip spread
- Increased damage ranges
- Increased lower torso damage
- No stock attachment:
- Increased weapon recoil
- Decreased ADS aiming steadiness
Warzone Bug Fixes
- Fix for an exploit in Boneyard where players could climb into the destroyed portion of a plane
- Gas Mask now cracks when you’re taking damage near or in the circle
- ‘Team Wiped’ message now appears in the Killfeed for your whole squad to see
- Fix for an issue where players could spawn under the map after winning their Gulag match
- Fixed a bug where players using Charly’s Tactical Human skin or Mara’s Valkryie skin would notice their character models missing from the exfil epilogue in the helicopter
- The audio for the Supply Choppers is too loud, preventing players from hearing most other sounds and communicating with their squad. This has been adjusted
- During the Supply Chopper event, the supply choppers may spawn from under the map, killing players positioned on top of these locations as they raised through the map. This has been fixed
- Fix for the final circle being too close over areas that players cannot access such as the middle of Stadium
- The After Action Report now shows Cash Earned and Placement
- Fix for a rare bug where a player spawned out of bounds after dying out of bounds
- Fix for a minor issue where the radio operator dialog and subtitles for called in Killstreaks could incorrectly play the wrong faction
- Now allow up to three Precision Airstrikes to be called in at once but within a distance restriction