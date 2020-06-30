Call of Duty: Warzone’s New Update is Here – Check Out the New Features

Call of Duty: Warzone is now one of the world’s most popular games and the developers are doing their best to avoid losing the momentum. Season 4 recently launched and from the looks of it, the new features and content that Season 4 wasn’t enough for Activision and the game publisher has released a new update. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out the full patch notes.

Warzone New Update – Full Patch Notes

The M4 will perform an AR magazine reload when attempting to reload the underbarrel launcher while you have the 50 Round Mag attachment equipped. This has been fixed.

Stopping Power is now applied to headshots. Only certain weapons can go from a 2-shot to a 1-shot headshot, like the FAL and Oden. This fixes a few cases where headshots could sometimes do less damage than body shots when using Stopping Power.

Start Ammo and Max Ammo Adjustments: Increased Max Ammo: M4 .458 SOCOM Rounds Increased Max Ammo and Start Ammo: CR-56 AMAX M67 Rounds SKS 10 Round Mags Striker 45 Hollowpoint Rounds SCAR Default Mags Oden Default Mags Increased Start Ammo: SCAR 25 Round Mags Oden 25 Round Mags



AX-50: Increased damage range

HDR: Guaranteed one-hit to lower torso at any range

Kar98k: Increased ADS speed Small decrease to hip spread Increased damage range

MK2 Carbine: Faster movement speed Increased damage range

Dragonuv: Increased ADS speed 2 hit kill min Gun recoil returns to the center more Faster rate of fire

FAL: Added a close-range damage shelf with one-hit headshot potential

AK-47: Increased ADS speed

CR-56 AMAX: Decreased damage range

MP5: Decreased damage range Decreased 10MM damage range Reduced long-range damage to 10MM ammo Slight recoil increase to 10MM ammo

Grau 5.56 Damage range reduction Slight increase to high-frequency recoil Reduced recoil compensation and decreased range on Tempus 26.4” Archangel and FSS 20.8” Nexus barrels

Shotgun Slugs: Increased projectile velocity Reduced ads spread Added dynamic hip spread Increased damage ranges Increased lower torso damage

No stock attachment: Increased weapon recoil Decreased ADS aiming steadiness



Warzone Bug Fixes