Discord Co-Founders Explain the Re-Branding “Issue”

Discord started as a chatting platform designed for gamers who want to get together in a lobby with their friends and have fun. The audio calling performances that Discord offers are so high-quality that people started using the app for many other purposes, especially during the global pandemic.

Discord became the “go-to” place for everyone looking to chat with their friends, but not just that. The platform was also used by teachers and businesses during the pandemic. Thanks to this, the folks who are in charge of Discord are now planning to re-brand the platform so that it no longer focuses on gaming. The fanbase of Discord is not taking the news too well.

The Rebranding of Discord

“Games are what brought many of you on the platform, and we’ll always be grateful for that. As time passed, a lot of you realized, and vocalized, that you simply wanted a place designed to hang out and talk in the comfort of your own communities and friends. You wanted a place to have genuine conversations and spend quality time with people, whether catching up, learning something, or sharing ideas. A place where you and your world can truly belong,” said Discord’s co-founders Jason Citron and Stanislav Vishnevskiy.

“As you’ve used Discord for more and more than playing games, our branding didn’t keep up, and the way we talked about ourselves sent the wrong signal to the world, making it harder for you to bring your broader community on Discord. And we know that the first few interactions someone has with our service could be intimidating because Discord is complex with many features,” added the co-founders.

Final Words

From the looks of it, Discord is looking to become something even bigger than it already is and the co-founders are hoping that a rebranding of the platform is going to help. Let’s hope the rebranding doesn’t upset too many of the loyal fans.