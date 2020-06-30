WhatsApp 2.20.194.13 Beta Update – Improved Voice and Video Group Calling

We previously reported that Viber has received a new update and fortunately, that is not the only chatting app to receive software improvements and new features. The reason why we are saying that is because WhatsApp has also been updated. Although, we want to mention right from the start that the latest update for WhatsApp is available only for beta users.

If you are not enrolled in the beta program of WhatsApp but you would like to access all the latest updates, then you should be pleased to know that the app’s developers are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the beta program. Without any further ado, let’s see what are the improvements that the update brings.

WhatsApp 2.20.194.13 Beta Update

The latest update for WhatsApp sports the 2.20.1943.13 beta version number and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only thing that WhatsApp beta users are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

What’s New?

The global pandemic showed that people rely on chatting apps to keep in touch with their friends when they can’t see each other. This is why the developers of WhatsApp have decided to increase the number of supported participants in video and voice calls to 8 members at the same time. However, all participants are required to use the same version of WhatsApp.

Top Features

• NO FEES: WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family, so you don’t have to pay for every message or call.* There are no subscription fees to use WhatsApp.

• MULTIMEDIA: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

• FREE CALLS: Call your friends and family for free with WhatsApp Calling, even if they’re in another country.* WhatsApp calls use your phone’s Internet connection rather than your cellular plan’s voice minutes. (Note: Data charges may apply. Contact your provider for details. Also, you can’t access 911 and other emergency service numbers through WhatsApp).

• GROUP CHAT: Enjoy group chats with your contacts so you can easily stay in touch with your friends or family.

• WHATSAPP WEB: You can also send and receive WhatsApp messages right from your computer’s browser.

• NO INTERNATIONAL CHARGES: There’s no extra charge to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends around the world and avoid international SMS charges.*

• SAY NO TO USERNAMES AND PINS: Why bother having to remember yet another username or PIN? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS, and integrates seamlessly with your phone’s existing address book.

• ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With WhatsApp, you’re always logged in so you don’t miss messages. No more confusion about whether you’re logged in or logged out.

• QUICKLY CONNECT WITH YOUR CONTACTS: Your address book is used to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts who have WhatsApp so there’s no need to add hard-to-remember usernames.

• OFFLINE MESSAGES: Even if you miss your notifications or turn off your phone, WhatsApp will save your recent messages until the next time you use the app.

• AND MUCH MORE: Share your location, exchange contacts, set custom wallpapers and notification sounds, broadcast messages to multiple contacts at once, and more!