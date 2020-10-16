Castle Clash: Guild Royale 1.8.2 Update – New Epic Heroes, Enchantments, Bosses and More!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Is Castle Clash: Guild Royale one of your favorite mobile games? If that is the case, then you should be pleased to know that a brand-new update is now available for download. Today we are going to check out everything there is to know about Castle Clash: Guild Royale’s latest update and also show you how to download it. Without any further ado, let’s jump right into it.

Castle Clash: Guild Royale 1.8.2 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the update sports the 1.8.2 version number and that it’s super easy to download it. The only requirement is to use an Android-powered smartphone and to have access to Wi-Fi. The update is automatically going to be downloaded when you enter the game.

If you don’t want to wait, then you can always choose to manually download and install the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, we do need to mention that sideloading APK releases can be tricky at times and you need to be careful.

What’s New?

Here are the new features that Castle Clash: Guild Royale’s latest update introduces:

1. New Epic Heroes (Royal Mummy, Cold Heir)

2. New Enchantment (Bold Requital)

3. Challenge a Boss: remade Guild Bosses.

4. Adjusted Training Log and Novice 7-Day Sign-In rewards.

5. Increased the default number of Warehouse slots.

6. Adjusted the amount of Prestige required to level up Title Talents and Battle Talents.

7. Adjusted Mastermind Dungeon rewards.

8. Adjusted Guild Shop rewards.

As if the new features and Epic Heroes were not exciting enough, the developers who are in charge of the mobile game are also introducing a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks. Thanks to this, Castle Clash: Guild Royale is going to run smoother than ever.

Final Words

From the looks of it, the new 1.8.2 update for Castle Clash: Guild Royale is a high-priority update. Therefore, we are advising everyone who enjoys playing the mobile game to make sure to download it as soon as possible.