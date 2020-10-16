Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS 1.20.0.f1218 Update for Android Introduces Map Changes and Tutorials

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you are looking for a fun mobile FPS that offers a fast-paced and exciting gameplay experience, then you are going to love Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS. This is a 3D multiplayer FPS that is perfect for players who enjoy skill-based games where they need to rely on their aim and tactical skills to win. To make things even better, the gameplay is constantly improved with new updates and cool features.

Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS 1.20.0.f1218 Update

Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update. The update sports the 1.20.0.f1218 version number and it weighs in at 76.64MB. That’s not all. The developers announced in the patch notes that the update is targeting smartphones which are running on Android 10 Q. Fortunately, the update requires a minimum of Android 4.4 KitKat in order to run.

What’s New?

Here are all the improvements and new features that the update introduces:

Map Updates:

Changes were made to all the maps, including tutorials. The number of changes differs per individual map and can be in gameplay, visuals and/or performance. NEW EVENT: Critical Pass and a new event coming soon!

Highlight Features

Now that we have checked out the patch notes for the new update, let’s go ahead and see what are the top features that the mobile game has to offer.

The game currently features three challenging game modes:

DEFUSE

Two teams, two goals! One team trying to plant and defend the bomb until detonation, the other one trying to defuse it. Dominate the battlefield!

TEAM DEATHMATCH

Two opposing teams battle it out in a timed deathmatch. Make each bullet count!

GUN GAME

Two teams fight against each other, with individual players working their own way through all the weapons in the game. Gear Up!

Play the game how you like through our matchmaking:

QUICK GAMES

Play all the available game modes in quick, matchmade games with operatives of similar skill level.

RANKED GAMES

Operatives compete for points and secure their rank through victory in a competitive matchmade adaptation of Defuse. Climb to the top of the ladder!

CUSTOM GAMES

The classic way of playing Critical Ops, join or host a room of any of the available game types, enable a password to host private rooms.