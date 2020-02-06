Corona Virus Outbreaks Forces Nintendo to Postpone All Switch Pre-Orders

We reported yesterday that LG and ZTE will no longer attend the Mobile World Congress event. This is because the two companies are aware of how scared everyone is about the Wuhan Coronavirus and they don’t want the guests to feel uneasy. It looks like LG and ZTE are not the only tech companies that are being affected by the virus. Nintendo has announced in a new guest post that the production of the Switch and Joy-Con controllers is going to be delayed due to the virus outbreak.

Postponed Pre-Orders

Nintendo is not taking the Wuhan Coronavirus lightly and it has postponed all pre-orders for the “Animal Crossing” themed version of the Switch console and Joy-Con controllers that are currently in production. We have to give praise to Nintendo for not putting profits in the first place and for doing everything that it can to avoid any other outbreaks.

Nintendo Speaks Out

“Due to the new coronavirus infection that is currently occurring, it is expected that production and shipment delays will be inevitable for peripheral devices such as the Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con manufactured in China for the Japanese domestic market. Was. Similarly, shipments of the currently out-of-stock “Ring Fit Adventure” are expected to be delayed,” stated Nintendo.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will work hard to deliver the product as soon as possible while keeping an eye on the effects of the new coronavirus infection, and we look forward to your understanding,” added Nintendo in the blog post.

Final Words

Even though some Nintendo fans will have to wait longer to get their brand-new Switch console, we can’t blame Nintendo for that. Quite the opposite! Nintendo’s decision to postpone the production and pre-orders is a great example for all other tech giants.