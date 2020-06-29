Firefox Browser’s New 68.10.0 Update Takes Performances to the Next Level

Is there any better way to kick off the day other than to receive a new update for your favorite app? With that being said, we have some great news to share with Firefox Browser fans! The developers who are in charge of the mobile browser have published a brand-new update that sports the 68.10.0 version number.

The new update aims to improve the overall performances of Firefox Browser and thanks to this, it is categorized as a high-priority release. Now, let’s go ahead and check out all the improvements that it introduces.

Firefox Browser 68.10.0 Update

As previously noted, the new update for Firefox Browser sports the 68.10.0 version number. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels, and therefore, the only thing that Firefox Browser fans are required to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update will automatically pop up in the notifications panel.

On the other hand, we want to highlight that the update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This type of update makes it possible to manually access all the improvements that the update introduces so that you don’t have to wait for the OTA release.

What’s New?

The question that all Firefox Browser fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Firefox Browser’s developers put a high price on the user experience and software stability that the mobile browser offers and therefore, the new update introduces a bundle of bug fixes and software performance tweaks. Firefox Browser is going to run faster than ever after installing the new update!

Top Features

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox is faster than ever and gives you a powerful web browser that protects your privacy. Keep what’s personal private with Enhanced Tracking Protection, which automatically blocks over 2000 online trackers from invading your privacy.

With Firefox, you don’t have to dig in your privacy settings, everything is set up automatically, but if you like to be in control, you can choose from the many ad blocker add-ons available for the browser.

ENHANCED TRACKING PROTECTION AND PRIVACY CONTROL

Firefox gives you greater privacy protection while you’re on the web. Block third-party cookies and unwanted ads that follow you around the web with Enhanced Tracking Protection. Search in Private Browsing mode and you won’t be traced or tracked — your private browsing history is automatically erased when you’re done.

OWN YOUR LIFE WHEREVER YOU INTERNET

– Add Firefox across your devices for secure, private and seamless browsing.

– Sync your devices to take your favorite bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go.

– Send open tabs between mobile and desktop.

– Firefox makes password management easy by remembering your passwords across devices.

– Take your internet life everywhere, knowing that your personal data is safe, never sold for profits.

SEARCH INTELLIGENTLY & GET THERE FASTER

– Firefox anticipates your needs and intuitively provides multiple suggested and previously-searched results across your favorite search engines. Every time.

– Easily access shortcuts to search providers including Wikipedia, Twitter and Amazon.

NEXT LEVEL PRIVACY

– Your privacy has been upgraded. Private Browsing with Tracking Protection blocks parts of Web pages that may track your browsing activity.

INTUITIVE VISUAL TABS

– Open as many tabs as you like without losing track of your open Web pages.

EASY ACCESS TO YOUR TOP SITES

– Spend your time reading your favorites sites instead of looking for them.

GET ADD-ONS FOR EVERYTHING

– Take control of your mobile browser by personalizing Firefox with add-ons like ad blockers, password and download managers and more. Want a more personalized browser? Add-ons can help you customize your browser to make your time online safer.

QUICK SHARE

– The Firefox web browser makes it easy to share links to web pages or specific items on a page by connecting to your most recently used apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Skype and more.

TAKE IT TO THE BIG SCREEN

– Send video and Web content from your smartphone or tablet to any TV equipped with supported streaming capabilities.