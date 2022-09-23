Cyberpunk 2077 Gathers Over 1 Million Players Per Day

Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t quite met the expected notoriety in the first months after its release. But the open-world action-adventure RPG that CD Projekt RED released back in December 2020 is now seriously bearing fruit, as players are piling up.

The official Twitter page of Cyberpunk 2077 is now showing off the recent notoriety that the game is getting: over 1 million players a day for the current week. That’s pretty impressive!

The tweet wrote:

“Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning, “We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms!”

If you want to buy Cyberpunk 2077, you can take advantage of a special promotion offered by Steam that expires in two days: purchasing the game for 29.99 euros, which means a discount of 50% from the usual price.

The action in Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in Dark City, meaning a dangerous megalopolis where power, ceaseless body modification, and glamor are the biggest virtues.

The player gets to be in the shoes of a cyberpunk mercenary who’s in a constant fight for survival. Here’s part of a presentation from the game’s Steam page:

“Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?”

If you want to run Cyberpunk 2077 on a PC, it’s recommended to have at least a GTX 1060 6GB / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 590 for the graphics card and a processor such as Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G.

Except for the PC version, Cyberpunk 2077 is also available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Google Stadia.