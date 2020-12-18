Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Delisted from the PlayStore – Here’s Why

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

After almost one decade of waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 to release, the game is finally available on console and PC. On the downside of things, the game had a rocky launch that was filled with game-breaking bugs and glitches, mostly on console. The graphics of the game are truly amazing and as e everyone expected, Cyberpunk 2077 is having a difficult time running on previous-gen consoles (Xbox One and Play Station 4).

Since the game is filled with bugs and glitches on consoles, most people are asking for refunds. While CD Projekt RED is more than happy to refund buyers, Sony is not. Cyberpunk 2077 fans who purchased the game via the PlayStore have dealt with many issues and CD Projekt RED was required to step in and ask Sony to refund people their money.

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Delisted from the PlayStore

Since Sony is not happy with CD Projekt RED and the feedback from Cyberpunk 2077 players, the game has been officially delisted from the PlayStore. This means that PlayStation 4 fans can no longer purchase the digital version of the game and have to acquire the physical one. Check out below what CD Projekt RED had to say about this:

“Following our discussion with PlayStation, a decision was made to temporarily suspend digital distribution of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store. You can still buy physical versions of the game in brick and mortar stores and online. All purchases digital and physical copies of the game will continue to receive support and updates as we continue to improve your experience.

According to our knowledge, starting today, everyone who is not willing to wait for updates and wants to refund their digital copy of the game, can do so by submitting a request at https://www.playstation.com/cyberpunk-2077-refunds/. We are working hard to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to PlayStation as soon as possible,” said CD Projekt RED.