Brave Private Browser 1.18.75 Update Introduce Widgets in New Tab

Even though we spend most of our time on the internet, we can’t deny the fact that the internet is not always a safe space. There are many malicious websites and programs that are looking for ways to take over your smartphone and ask for money through ransomware. This is why you might want to consider downloading and installing a mobile browser that is dedicated to keeping you safe with special software. Brave Private Browser is the best example of that.

Brave Private Browser 1.18.75 Update

Brave Private Browser is making headlines on our website today because the developers who are in charge of it have published a brand-new update. The developers are always looking for new ways to take the user experience and security of the mobile browser to the next level. The new update sports the 1.18.75 version number and it can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels. As a result, the update will automatically start the download if you keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

The question that all Brave Private Browser fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Well, the new update comes with a cool feature that fans have been asking for a long time on the forums. We are talking about the availability of Widgets in the new tab page. Therefore, we are advising all Brave Private Browser fans to get the update as soon as possible so that they can access the new widgets and make their web browsing experience much faster and easier.

We also want to mention that Brave Private Browser has partnered with Binance and launched a special widget for cryptocurrencies. The folks who are in charge of Brave Private Browser have said that more dedicated widgets are scheduled to arrive during the upcoming future, so stay tuned.