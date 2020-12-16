Line: Free Calls & Messages 10.21.5 Update is Now Available with More Exciting Features

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Chatting apps are essential nowadays and one of the best ones that both Android and iOS fans can use is called Line: Free Calls & Messages. As the app’s name implies, it makes it much easier for users to keep in touch with their friends and family members by providing them with access to essential features such as instant texts, video calls, and file sharing.

Line: Free Calls & Messages is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and we are advising all fans to download it as soon as possible.

Line: Free Calls & Messages 10.21.5 Update

Sine the new 10.21.5 update is available to download via OTA channels, the only requirement to access it is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update will automatically start the download and if that doesn’t happen, users can always choose to trigger it manually by heading over to Line: Free Calls & Messages’ official Google Play Store page and clicking on the “Update” button.

What’s New?

The question that everyone must be asking right now is what’s new? Well, the new update for Line: Free Calls & Messages comes with a bundle of new features and major software improvements that are taking its performances to the next level. Let’s go ahead and check out the patch notes below:

Updated the overall look of the LINE app.

Voice and video calls have been updated.

The in-call menus easier to see.

You can now use Avatars you’ve created as effects.

Virtual backgrounds are now easier to use.

Now you can watch YouTube with friends during calls and share smartphone screens.

You can now mirror photos when editing them.

Conclusion

As we can see in the patch notes listed above, the new update for Line: Free Calls & Messages comes with a bundle of important improvements. Therefore, all users should get the update ASAP.