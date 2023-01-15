Design Of The Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Pops Up In Official Teaser And Leaked New Photo

On Flipkart, Poco has now posted a teaser for their new device series, the Poco X5 series, with the slogan “Are You Ready To Unleash Your Rebel?” A presumptive live picture of the Poco X5 Pro surfaced online a few days ago. The teaser purports to expose the design of the Poco X5 Pro to some degree, exhibiting congruence with a current Redmi model as well as the purported design of the Poco X5 Pro.

Poco X5 Pro 5G yellow. Confirmed:

– Snapdragon 778G

– 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED

– 108MP main camera

– 67W turbo charging pic.twitter.com/TmXh2HQrJE — Just Another Occasional Leaker (@JAOLtech) January 12, 2023

In the first quarter of 2022, Xiaomi introduced the Poco X4 Pro 5G, and the company seems to be getting set to introduce a smartphone that will directly succeed that model. The Poco X5 Pro is going to be released soon, which can be deduced from the fact that it has recently been seen on a variety of certification sites, and it now seems as if its design has been discovered online.

Poco X5 Pro 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Hf45JcThFg — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 14, 2023

According to the information that was provided by Mukul Sharma, it seems like Poco has been teasing the Poco X5 Pro on Flipkart. The design of the phone is only hinted at, but its shape provides enough information to make educated guesses on what it will look like. All signs point to the fact that the back of the Poco X5 Pro will be equipped with three cameras arranged in a triangular formation. Taking this design into consideration, it’s possible that the Poco X5 Pro will share at least its chassis with the Redmi Note 12 Pro variants that were just released in China.

A leak that occurred a few days ago alleged to disclose what seems to be a photograph of the Poco X5 Pro, and it appears to be consistent with the image that Poco teased. According to the information that has been leaked, the Poco X5 Pro will, much like its predecessor, ship with a primary camera that has 108 megapixels. Other potential features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, a 5000 mAh battery, and an AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.