Awesome Games Done Quick Announces Huge Milestone: $2.6M Raised For Cancer Charity

After a duration of a week, the Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 event concluded its plethora of bizarre and extraordinary speedruns on the last day of competition. The charity’s first event of the year included playthroughs of games that were completed in record time. In spite of this, fundraising continues to be a primary focus, and Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 was able to generate an astounding total of $2,642,493 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

On Twitter, Games Done Quick revealed the entire amount that was raised:

🏁TIME🏁

#AGDQ2023 has raised a total amount of $2,642,493 for

@preventcancer

! Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity & support 💙 See you all next time at #SGDQ2023 from May 28th to June 4th ⏱️ #ThankYouMike 👏

It brings the total amount donated by the charity speedrun to $43 million since the inaugural event it hosted 13 years ago. Over two million dollars is an astounding amount of money to raise, and I have always admired the manner in which the speedrunning community joins together to set world records and engage in some quite unusual speedruns for a good cause. This year saw a number of records fall, including one for the Steven Seagal game.

Additionally, Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 served as the founder Mike Uyama’s last event as the managing director of the company. He has decided to stand down from his position in order to take some time off and go on holiday before throwing himself headlong into his next endeavor. Matt Merkle has assumed responsibility for the position. His first event in his new role as managing director will be Frost Fatales, which is a speedrunning competition open only to women and will take place between February 26 and March 4. After that, from May 28 through June 4, there will be the Summer Games Done Quick competition.