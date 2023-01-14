Motorola ThinkPhone: Leaks About the Price and Release Window Emerge

It’s recommended to hold onto your briefcases and sharpen your pencils because the business world just got a whole lot more interesting. Introducing the Motorola ThinkPhone, the newest addition to the corporate world’s smartphone arsenal, unveiled at the CES 2023 event. This sleek and powerful device is like the briefcase-toting, power-suit-wearing executive of the smartphone world.

It’s like having your very own personal assistant in your pocket, ready to take notes, make calls, and even order you a latte with just a few taps. The ThinkPhone is equipped with the latest technology and features that will make you the envy of your colleagues. The battery life will last longer than your meetings, the storage is bigger than your files, and the camera is sharper than your suits.

Motorola ThinkPhone launches in the upcoming months for specific parts of the globe

As Notebookcheck.net reveals, the Motorola ThinkPhone will become available in the upcoming months for regions of the globe such as Europe, America, Asia, and Africa.

Thanks to Roland Quandt, we even have some important info about the pricing of the smartphone:

Motorola/Lenovo will happily sell you a ThinkPhone as a non-business customer in certain countries, which will set you back 999 Euros. (8/256GB) available from the end of January at some electronics retailers. Was only going to be available as part of corp service contracts. pic.twitter.com/jGCF72YN5U — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 13, 2023

The Motorola ThinkPad has some interesting specs. With a 144 Hz refresh rate, this device is built for speed and efficiency, allowing for smooth and seamless multitasking. The ThinkPad is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, ensuring that it can handle any task you throw its way, from video conferencing to running multiple apps at once.

When it comes to battery life, the ThinkPad has got you covered. With a massive 5,000 mAh battery, you can work all day and into the night without worrying about running out of juice.

A 5,000mAh battery is considered to be a relatively large and efficient battery for a smartphone. It can provide a longer battery life than most standard smartphones, which usually have a battery capacity of around 3,000 to 4,000mAh.