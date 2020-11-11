Destiny 2’s Biggest Update is Now Available for Download

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The highly anticipated Update 3.0 for Destiny 2 is now rolling out. This is the biggest update that the game has received in years and introduces changes to almost every feature available in the game, starting with weapon balance and ending with cosmetics. With that being said, let’s go ahead and take a look at the update’s full patch notes.

Destiny 2 Update 3.0 – Full Patch Notes

Rewards

Vendor Armor

Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit vendors now all reward a Prime version of their respective ritual engram for completing the weekly challenge. These engrams award the ritual’s new Season of the Hunt armor on a knockout list until the full set has been obtained. Once the full set is obtained the engrams drop re-rolls of the ritual armor as well as world weapons. (Note this is on a per-ritual basis; each ritual engram assesses separately.) All armor dropped from these engrams is high stat armor.

The base (non-Prime) version of Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit engrams now drops world armor until the respective ritual set has been obtained from the Prime ritual engram.

Once the ritual set has been obtained from the Prime ritual engram, low-stat ritual armor will drop.

Zavala, Shaxx, and Drifter now sell low-stat versions of their new Season of the Hunt armor. Armor must be obtained from the ritual’s Prime engram before it can be purchased.

Engrams

Engram previews for most gear engrams have been removed.

The following engrams had new versions created in Season of the Hunt: Legendary World, Prime, Crucible, Gambit, Vanguard, Gunsmith, and Iron Banner. Older versions of these engrams will be removed from the game in Season 13. Players with a back-stock of these engrams in the Postmaster are advised to extract and decrypt these engrams before the end of Season of the Hunt.



Economy

Spider has made several changes to his inventory as follows: He has grown jealous of the large stocks of Legendary Shards Guardians have saved up, and now covets them. To that end he will no longer part with Legendary Shards. He has obtained Enhancement Prisms to sell but will part with no more than three per week for each customer. He has priced these at 400 Legendary Shards each. Enhancement Cores are now fixed in price at 30 Legendary Shards each (they do not ascend with each purchase) but are limited to 5 per day for each customer.



Zavala’s and Shaxx’s Boons and the Eververse’s Gleaming Boons have been deprecated and can be dismantled to recover their original full purchase price.

Economy, Currencies, Faction of the Nine, Dead Orbit, New Monarchy, Future War Cult faction tokens, and all Rare destination materials can now be safely discarded and can be deleted as a full stack.

Banshee-44 and the Spider will still accept planetary materials from Vaulted destinations for the duration of Season of the Hunt. These materials will be deprecated in a future season and players are advised to spend them during Season of the Hunt.

Season Pass Season Pass rewards have been refreshed for Season of the Hunt. Additional Bright Dust has been added to the Season Pass reward tracks as follows: Free Track: Added 5,200 to the already present 2,300, for a total of 7,500. Paid Track: Added 2,600 to the already present 400, for a total of 3,000. Weekly Bounties will now award 100 Bright Dust

Eververse Starting in Season of the Hunt, Bright Engrams will now contain all Eververse content from Season 1 to three Seasons prior to the current Season (excluding content from special events like Festival of the Lost, the Dawning, etc.). Here are some practical examples: Season of the Hunt: Bright Engrams contain all content from Seasons 1 through 9. Season 13: Bright Engrams contain all content from Seasons 1 through 10.



Ghosts

All existing and new Ghost Shells except the Generalist Shell now have energy levels and access to mods with various energy costs instead of being pre-loaded with specific perks.

Ghosts now have four mod slots. Three are unlocked by default, and the fourth is unlocked by Masterworking the Shell.

Kill Tracker functionality remains only on Ghosts that originally had access to that perk.

Other pre-existing Ghost perks have been turned into mods and some have been made into more globalized versions of their past functionality.

A selection of mods are available on all Ghost Shells by default, with the remaining ones obtainable via various gameplay sources (information on where to find these mods can be learned from Collections).

No mods will be obtained from the Eververse and Eververse purchased Shells will have no advantages or functional differences from Ghost Shells earned in game.

Sparrows

All Sparrows intrinsically fast-summon now. Newly acquired or reacquired from Collections sparrows no longer roll on the Speed Demon(fast-summoning) perk. Players are advised to re-pull any sparrows they presently are using that have fast-summon to gain a new perk combo.



General Fixes

Matterscourge ornament can no longer be reacquired from Collections.

Last Perdition on Shaxx now dismantles for less than its vendor cost.

Universal Ornament item descriptions no longer refer specifically to Year-3 items.

Emotes now display flavor text on the item detail screen or when being previewed on the Eververse store.

Added icons to weapons that were missing their release watermark.

Exotic Ciphers can no longer be added to a player’s Vault. Players saving an Exotic Cipher in their Vault must remove it and spend it before they can acquire a new one.

Armor affinity now display on player inspect.

Bounties

Lectern of Enchantment weekly bounty no longer references Nightmares on Io or Titan. Progress is now made from defeating Nightmares on the Moon.



Power & Progression

Powerful sources, weekly rituals with Powerful rewards released with Shadowkeep no longer grant Powerful rewards. These rewards have been moved to new rituals released with Beyond Light.

Once the character’s gear Power has reached the soft cap (1200 in Beyond Light), it will now be possible to receive small Powerful upgrades from some normal drops. These will come from strikes, Crucible, and Gambit as well as some Seasonal sources, and are not subject to daily nor weekly lockouts. These can drop until the Power Cap (1250 in Beyond Light).

Reduced the Power level of some vendor token rewards.

Player Identity

Login screens now have a dark background.

Updated the Full-screen Menus to have a dark background style.

Player waypoints now display Season Rank, HUD waypoints. Character Creation: Changed selection from “Male” & “Female” to “Masculine” & “Feminine.” Guardian head and hair models have been replaced with improved versions. Several color swatches have been changed to better represent the applied color. Players previous head selections are still used.

Added toggle functionality to the character screen, allowing the player to make a choice between Light and Dark subclasses. Character screen visuals updated depending on player choice between Light and Dark.



Triumphs

Triumph Screen Updates: Navigation has been added to Triumphs and Seals to toggle between Active and Legacy content. Legacy Triumphs and Seals have a new visual style to distinguish them from Active content. Medals, Exotic Catalysts, and Lore have been given their own section within the Triumphs screen. Improved Lore screen added for better book/page navigation. Triumphs now display both the current step reward and final completion reward.

Triumphs have had an overhaul and are now categorized in a new way. Lifetime Triumph sets will persist across all Seasons and introduces new players to the core aspects of Destiny. Destination Triumph sets will move to the Legacy section when the related destination enters the Destiny Content Vault. Seasonal Triumph sets will move to the Legacy section at the end of each year.

Legacy Triumph Sets and Seals are found in the Legacy section. Legacy sets will not apply to your Active Triumph Score. Players can still see their Legacy set scores and which Triumphs they completed in time. All the Legacy Seals and their related Triumphs can be seen on the Legacy page. Titles for completed Legacy Seals can still be equipped

Several new Stat Trackers were added to the system including, but not limited to, weapon-type Stat Trackers gated behind new Triumph completions. Prophecy Dungeon Stat Trackers have been moved to the Open World category matching other Dungeon related Stat Trackers.



Combat

Weapons

Hand Cannons Aggressive Increased Rate of Fire (RoF) from 110 to 120. Broke out Aggressive Hand Cannons, allowing custom tuning of stats (e.g. damage falloff for 100 range in this subfamily now starts at 32m). Adaptive and Precision Range stat now has more impact on minimum damage falloff range for both archetypes. Damage falloff for 100 range now starts at 25m, was 20m. Precision Hand Cannon 180 RoF magazine scaled up by 37 percent. Note: This also affects Exotics with that RoF. Lightweight (folded in to Adaptive) Moved all Lightweight Hand Cannons (150 RoF) to the Adaptive subfamily (140 RoF). This includes Luna’s Howl and Not Forgotten. One Exotic Hand Cannon will retain 150 RoF. We aren’t going to leave it to speculation. It’s beautiful. It does Solar damage. It makes enemies explode. It’s Sunshot.



Sniper Rifles Adjusted how aim assist (AA) is affected by Sniper Rifle Zoom rating. The lower the Zoom the lower the AA and vice versa. Scopes with around 50 Zoom are unchanged. Lowest-Zoom scopes have a large reduction in AA cone angle. Highest-Zoom scopes have a small increase.

Auto Rifles Adaptive Damage per bullet reduced from 15.75 to 14.25. Note: Prior to Season of the Worthy, damage per bullet was 13.75.

Scout Rifles Increased how much each point of the AA stat widens the AA cone. At maximum, the AA cone is now 15 percent wider.

Rocket Launchers Increased reserves by 1 or 2 rockets depending on Inventory stat.

Perks Outlaw – Reload speed increase felt insufficient with certain subfamilies and combinations of rolls (e.g. Aggressive Hand Cannons). Increased Reload stat bonus from +50 to +70.

Merciless Increased Inventory stat from 36 to 55 (this increases reserve ammo).

Mountaintop Reduced splash damage by 33 percent, increased impact damage such that total damage is 5 percent lower than before. Reduced projectile velocity multiplier from the Micro-Missile perk from 1.4 to 1.2. (i.e., now 20 percent faster than other breech Grenade Launchers instead of 40 percent). Reduced in-air accuracy. Now has significant projectile error while in-air (around 7 degrees without the Icarus Grip mod, substantially less with).

Falling Guillotine Reduced Heavy Attack damage by ~24 percent to bring in line with other Swords. Note: Falling Guillotine will continue to be slightly above average, just not to the extent that it is now.

MIDA Multi-Tool and MIDA Mini-Tool MIDA Mini-Tool Moved the “Mida Synergy” trait to the intrinsic, similar to how the (Baroque) version works. Added the following perks: Hip-Fire Grip Kill Clip NOTE: There is an issue with the Masterwork on this weapon that prevents it from being upgraded. This will be fixed in a later update. NOTE: The Gunsmith will begin selling a version of this weapon on November 10 with no infusion cap.

Sturm and Drang Drang Moved the “Together Forever” trait to the intrinsic, similar to how the (Baroque) version works Added the following perks: Accurized Rounds Moving Target NOTE: There is an issue with the masterwork on this weapon that prevents it from being upgraded. This will be fixed in a later update. NOTE: The Gunsmith will begin selling a version of this weapon on November 10 with no infusion cap.

Ruinous Effigy Transmutation Spheres Reduced the damage of the aerial melee attack by 25 percent. Significantly reduced the damage of the drain effect on enemy combatants.

Arbalest No longer strikes shields multiple times, but its efficacy against shielded targets has been increased.

Jade Rabbit Armor Piercing Rounds swapped to High Caliber Rounds. This fixes an issue that could prevent the Exotic perk from triggering.

Traveler’s Chosen Reduced muzzle flash intensity.

Point of the Stag Increased Point of the Stag’s Max Power Level to 1310.

Divinity Fixed a bug that prevented some weapons from dealing precision damage to the Divinity cage (e.g. Eriana’s Vow).



Energy Type Requirements

All of the weapon-oriented armor mods (e.g. Hand Cannon Loader, Fusion Rifle Ammo Finder, etc.) have been changed to be any energy type. As a result of the above change, all Arc Charged with Light mods now activate their second perk if you have any other Arc mod equipped on the same armor piece, or if you have any other Arc Charged with Light mod socketed in any other armor piece you are wearing.



Enhanced Mod Rebalancing

All mods that have an Enhanced version of that mod (e.g. Enhanced Hand Cannon Loader) have had the base mods’ efficacy increased to match that of the Enhanced version of the mod. As a result, those Enhanced mods have been deprecated, and the base mods’ energy costs have been adjusted upward slightly (but are still lower than the equivalent Enhanced mods).

Some mods have moved to different slots to create more competition for mod sockets across armor pieces (for example, the Fast Ready mods have moved to the Arms socket).

Raid Mods

Starting in Season of the Hunt, Last Wish, Garden of Salvation, and the upcoming Beyond Light raid armors will now drop with a fifth, dedicated armor mod socket that is exclusively for the mods related to that raid. Anti-Taken mods from Last Wish will only function in the Last Wish raid. Anti-Hive mods from the Leviathan raid will be deprecated. Anti-Fallen raid mods from Scourge of the Past will be deprecated.

Last Wish and Garden of Salvation armor acquired prior to Season of the Hunt will not have this dedicated armor socket but will still be able to use the mods related to that raid in the new Legacy armor mod socket.

Combat Mods

All armor released in Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt, all Last Wish and Garden of Salvation armor acquired starting in Season of the Hunt, and all Armor 2.0 Exotic armor pieces (including those already possessed by players) will have a Combat style mod socket. In Season of the Hunt, this socket will accept all Charged with Light and Warmind Cell mods.

All Armor 2.0 armor acquired during Seasons 8 through 11 have had their Seasonal mod sockets replaced with a single, unified Legacy mod socket that can socket all Charged with Light mods, all Warmind Cell mods, all Nightmare Hunt mods, all Garden of Salvation mods, and all Last Wish mods.

Banshee-44 now has a chance to sell armor mods from Black Armory, Season 10, and Season 11.

Anti-Champion Mods

Anti-barrier rounds will now penetrate Taken Phalanx shields.

All Anti-Champion mods have been shifted to armor, rather than taking a weapon mod slot.

Abilities

Increased Hunter’s dodge cooldown by a few seconds (E.g. Tier 4 original cooldown: 22 sec. New cooldown: 26 sec)

Orbs of Light have been changed to Orbs of Power as they can now be consumed by Light and Dark subclasses.

Activities

Vanguard

Removed Legacy Nightfall and Heroic story mission nodes.

Nightfall: The Ordeal Adjusted Adept recommended Power level to 1180, matchmaking is available at 1150. All versions of Nightfall: The Ordeal now fill player ammo at the start of the activity (like Grandmaster has always done).



Gambit

Merged Gambit and Gambit Prime into a single mode Single round. Gambit Prime encounters, with all a large boss combatants reduced in potency. Gambit Prime mote targets and drain. Gambit Prime blockers, with the Phalanx taking the place of the Captain for 10 motes. Gambit Prime invasion cadence, with longer cooldown between invasions. Gambit boss fight, with increased Primeval health and Slayer buff potency. Removed Gambit Prime armor perks.



Crucible

Updated the Crucible’s featured modes: Control Elimination Rumble Glory: Survival Both Survival and Survival: Freelance will be available. Weekly rotator Clash Mayhem Showdown Private matches Limited Availability Iron Banner Iron Banner: Freelance Weekend Availability Trials of Osiris

Trials of Osiris Trials of Osiris Power level requirement increased to 1210. Weapons or armor that have ornaments applied to them now correctly show the ornament icon during the Trials intro. Added Adept weapons and weapon mods to Flawless chest rewards. Additional information here (link TWAB).

Maps Added physics blockers to some out-of-bounds areas on Altar of Flame. Added physics blockers to some out-of-bounds areas on Exodus Blue. Added physics blockers to some out-of-bounds areas on Cauldron.



Monument to Lost Lights

Added the following to the new Monument to Lost Lights vendor in the Tower: Exotic quest weapons from Year 1. Most Exotic quest weapons from Year 2. Exotic Season Pass and quest weapons from Year 3 through 8, 9, and 10. All past pinnacle and ritual quest weapons. Vaulted Raid’s Exotic Weapons.

All Exotics require an Exotic cipher, large amounts of Glimmer, a large amount of one planetary materials, and a small amount of Masterworking material.

Legendary weapons require a second Masterworking material, rather than an Exotic cipher.

Amounts vary between weapons.

Added a repeatable source of Exotic ciphers – visit Xur to learn more.

Added a new currency, Spoils of Conquest, acquirable only from raids. Spoils of Conquest can be used to acquire Vaulted raid’s Exotic weapons from the Monument to Lost Lights vendor.



General

Fixed an issue where dying while holding Riven’s Heart could cause the Heart to disappear.

Removed flashpoints.

Removed the following Shadowkeep challenges from the Moon: Rune table Repeatable campaign missions Nightmare Hunt completion and time trials Pit of Heresy completion Garden of Salvation completion



Quest Notifications

Added notifications in the player’s HUD that display whenever a player acquires a new quest, progresses to a new quest step, and completes a quest.

Tracking a quest with an associated map location automatically adds a waypoint to that associated location.

Added a shortcut to the current Season’s Triumphs within the Seasonal tab of the Quest Log.

New Light

Greatly expanded the New Light experience Introducing a new introductory campaign that both new players and veteran players can experience. Cosmodrome makes a return as a destination along with new activities and a new NPC. Created additional new user experience tutorials to help explain equipping weapons and armor, quests and bounties, lost sectors, strike matchmaking, and more. Veterans can experience this new campaign should they choose by retrieving the “A Guardian Rises” pursuit from the Quest Archive.

The Pain & Gain Exotic quest for Riskrunner has been replaced This quest has been folded into the New Light campaign experience.

Subclass Acquisition New Light players who do not have a veteran account with all subclasses unlocked will now acquire alternate subclasses from Ikora New characters can earn pursuits to unlock their additional subclasses by speaking with Ikora after their first strike. All subclass pursuits are class scoped just as their subclasses are. Alternate characters with missing subclasses can acquire them by speaking with Ikora and accepting the subclass pursuit package.

Added a new vendor to the Tower, located to the left of the Postmaster. The Quest Archive Vendor functions much like the Destiny 1 Abandoned Quests Kiosk as well as a way to acquire older pursuits. The kiosk has subpages that group the pursuits just as they are seen on your Quests page. Going forward any pursuits abandoned will go to this vendor. Older pursuits can now also be found on this vendor. This is to help ensure that vendors do not become overwhelmed by older content.

Triumphs are now unlocked as part of the New Light experience Prior to this moment you will not be able to navigate Triumphs if your account has not yet unlocked them. Unlocking Triumphs on any character enables them for all. There are categories of Triumphs under Lifetime that unlock as a result of claiming adjacent Triumphs.

The Season Pass and its rewards are now unlocked as part of the New Light experience Unlocking the Season Pass on any character enables it for the entire account. The first time you unlock the Season Pass you will earn 5 free ranks, up to rank 5. Rested XP is also not enabled until the Season Pass has been unlocked. The moment that the Season Pass is unlocked both Rested XP and Challenges are enabled.

Destinations unlock via XP if you do not own the expansion associated with that destination. Unlock Order: Cosmodrome Europa EDZ Nessus Tangled Shore Dreaming City Moon

Crucible and Gambit These activities are now unlocked after reaching the Tower and picking up the associated pursuit from Lord Shaxx and Drifter respectively. Completing the first step of either pursuit unlocks the entirety of the activity types modes. These pursuits can be acquired when returning to the Tower after your first strike. They can be picked up, but they will not advertise on the vendor waypoint/tooltip until you’ve progressed through the game further.

Strikes can be unlocked after completing the first step of the strike introduction pursuit provided by Zavala.

The Forsaken campaign now has the same introduction behavior as Shadowkeep and Europa. All players regardless of expansions owned get to experience the first mission of the Forsaken campaign upon unlocking the Tangled Shore. Completing this activity is a requirement for unlocking Free Roam on the Tangled Shore. Accounts that own Forsaken will automatically be given the remainder of the campaign and may continue as they see fit. Accounts that do not own Forsaken will be able to pick up the remaining campaign for Forsaken from the Quest Archive vendor once they’ve purchased it. Accounts that do not own Forsaken can still explore the Tangled Shore and the Dreaming City after having unlocked their patrol zones.

Beyond Light Veteran characters who log in and qualify for the start of the Beyond Light campaign will be automatically launched into it. New characters who log in and qualify for the start of the Beyond Light campaign, but have not completed the New Light quest, will not be automatically launched into it. This does not disable a new character from manually starting the Beyond Light campaign.

Chaperone Acquisition There is now an alternative pursuit for acquiring the Exotic Shotgun, Chaperone. This pursuit may be acquired via Shaw Han on the Cosmodrome or the Quest Archive Vendor in the Tower. This pursuits requires ownership of Beyond Light. The pre-existing pursuit for Chaperone continues to exist as-is and remains part of the Forsaken expansion.



Misc

Fixed a bug that prevented online friends from showing up in the roster on Stadia for players with over 100 friends.

Fixed a bug that occasionally prevented players from earning progress on bounties when joining an activity in progress. This most notably impacted Iron Banner bounties, and also caused players to have their artifact power bonus enabled.



General

PC

PC players with compatible NVIDIA cards and drivers will be able to take advantage of Destiny 2 integration with NVIDIA Reflex, reducing “click-to-display” latency during gameplay.

Environment

Updated lighting in a number of areas on EDZ and Nessus.

Updated lighting and sky atmosphere for EDZ.

Localization

Due to the challenges of voice recording during a global pandemic, different actors had to be used for the following characters: Osiris (Brazilian version) Eris (Brazilian version) Eris (Polish version)

We intend to return to the original cast as soon as possible.

Advanced Rendering