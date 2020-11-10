Opera Mini Browser 52.2.2254.54574 Beta Update Brings Major Improvements to Performance

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

One of the reasons why Opera Mini Browser stands out when compared to all the other mobile browsers available on the web is the constant stream of updates that it benefits from. The developers who are in charge of Opera Mini Browser are always looking for new ways to take its performances to the next level and they are doing this by introducing software tweaks, bug fixes, and new features.

Opera Mini Browser for Android is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the update’s improvements.

Opera Mini Browser 52.2.2254.54574 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the mobile browser’s latest update is that it sports the 52.2.2254.54574 version number and that it is currently available to download for beta users. Therefore, we are advising all Opera Mini Browser fans to consider joining the beta program so that they can make sure they are always among the first ones to access all the latest updates.

Alternatively, the update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK through sideloading. However, this is only possible on Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in their smartphone’s Settings panel.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes released by Opera Browser Mini’s developers, the new update aims to improve the overall performances that the mobile browser provides. The way that the new update is doing that is by introducing a handful of stability and performance fixes. As a result, Opera Browser Mini will run at much faster speeds than usual.

Top Features for Android

• Save Data

Save up to 90% of your data and browse faster, even on slow networks, without disrupting your browsing experience. Easily check the status of your daily data savings while Opera Mini’s Smart Browsing automatically selects the browsing mode for your optimal experience.

• Smart Downloading

Automatically scan sites for downloadable video and music files, and download them in the background. Easily locate all your previous downloads and any other files on your device – no more digging around in folders. Smart Downloading is integrated with Opera Mini’s video player and Offline File Sharing, so you can download and share files with friends easily!

• Offline File Sharing

Send and receive files securely without an internet connection or any data usage. Offline File Sharing can transfer images or any other files at high speed, up to 300MB/s, making it the ideal solution for sharing files anywhere! Scan the QR code and share with any other Opera Mini users in seconds.

• Block Ads

Opera Mini has a native built-in ad blocker so you can surf the web without annoying ads, bringing you a completely smooth web browsing experience!

• Customise Your Browser

YOU are the Master of Opera Mini! Customize your browser by choosing your favorite layout, theme, news categories, and more. Make your Opera Mini stand out!

• Personalised News

Catch up on both local and global trending news specially tailored for your interests. The rebooted news feed within the Opera Mini browser is powered by our powerful AI news engine. Follow your favorite channels to see topics personalized for you.

• Video Player

Watch & listen live, or download for later. Mini’s video player has a one-handed mode for easy operations on mobile and is integrated with your Download Manager.

• Offline Reading

Easily save news stories and any webpages to your phone while connected to Wi-Fi and read them later offline without using data. You can also choose to automatically refresh news whenever you are on Wi-Fi and easily manage the saved files. Access them quickly by adding a shortcut to Offline Reading in your navigation bar.

• Browse Privately

Opera Mini provides you with great privacy protection on the web. Use private tabs to browse incognito without leaving a trace on your device or being tracked.

• Night Mode

Dim the screen to protect your eyes when reading in the dark.

• Choose your Search Engine

Switch up the way you search or assign your favorite search engine as default.