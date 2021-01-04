Discord 55.1 Beta Update for Android – Get the Latest Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Discord is a “must-have” app if you love gaming with your friends. The reason behind this is that Discord provides users with all the tools they need to communicate with their friends, especially in MMO games such as World of Warcraft where players need to coordinate. However, there’s more than gaming to Discord. The app can also be used to create communities, stream gameplay, and interact with friends.

Discord 55.1 Beta Update

Discord fans who want to make sure that they are always among the first ones to access all the latest updates should consider enrolling in the beta program. Discord’s developers are always releasing new software updates that are taking the performances of the app to the next level. In fact, a new beta update that sports the 55.1 version number is now available for download.

How to Download the Update

If you are enrolled in the Discord beta program, the only requirement to access the update is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update will automatically pop up in the notifications panel and all that you need to do is tap on it.

On the other hand, Discord users who don’t want to join the beta program can always choose to manually download and install the update. This is possible by sideloading the latest release in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

As previously noted, the developers who are in charge of Discord are always looking for new ways to improve the app’s performances. With that being said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the update introduces a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks that are making the user experience smoother. Therefore, we are advising all Discord users to get the update as soon as possible.