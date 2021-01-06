Google Play Services 20.47.14 Update is Now Rolling Out with Improved User Security Tweaks

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Many companies have tried, but they all failed to create a mobile operating system that can compete with the user experience that Google’s Android offers. The reason behind this is that Google had more than enough time to perfect the performances of the mobile operating system to a tee. Android is packed with tens of cool features and Google Play Services is one of them.

What is Google Play Services?

For those who are unfamiliar with Google Play Services, they should know that this app is a critical component of the Android operating system. The reason behind this is that Google Play Services is used to provide users with automatic updates for apps and mobile games directly from the Play Store. That’s not all! Google Play Services is also used to synchronize contacts, improve privacy settings, and many other software functions.

New 20.47.14 Update

Google Play Services is making headlines on our website today because a brand-new update has been made available for download. The update sports the 20.47.14 version number and it is available to download via Google’s official OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only requirement to access the update is to have access to Wi-Fi.

We also want to mention that eager Android fans can choose to manually download and install the update on their smartphones. This is possible by sideloading the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

Considering that Google Play Services is a critical component of the Android operating system, no one should be shocked to find out that it comes with a slew of improvements and software tweaks that are taking its performances to the next level. Thanks to this, the new 20.47.14 update for Google Play Services will improve the overall user experience that the Android operating system offers.