OnePlus 8T Receives OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 Update with Major Software Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A brand-new update is rolling out for OnePlus 8T. The update is bringing the build number of OxygenOS to 11.0.6.7 and it introduces several improvements to gestures and camera. That’s not all.

The update also introduces new features for the keyboard, software fixes that improve the Wi-Fi connections, and a new security patch. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out all the “goodies” that the update brings.

OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 – Full Patch Notes

System Optimized the experience of full-screen gestures Increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment) Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Camera Optimized the image quality on nightscape

Gallery Fixed a small probability issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery

Network Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation Improved the stability of communication

OnePlus Store (—IN only) An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



How to Download the Update

The update has been released directly via OTA (over the air channels). This is great news for OnePlus 8T fans because it means that the only requirement to access the update is to keep the smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

The update will automatically start downloading if there is enough free internal storage space and access to Wi-Fi. If that doesn’t happen, OnePlus 8T fans can always choose to manually trigger the update by heading over to the “Updates” section in their smartphone’s Settings panel.

Final Words

As we can see from the patch notes, the new update for OnePlus 8T is a high-priority update. The new features, software improvements, and the security patch make the update one of the biggest releases that the OnePlus 8T has received this year.