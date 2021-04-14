Telegram 7.7.0 Update: New Voice Chat Features (Recordings and Channels)

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you enjoy using private messaging apps, you will love Telegram. The app’s popularity skyrocketed in 2021 with more than 500 million active users who are using the end-to-end encryption systems that the chatting app offers. What’s great about Telegram is the fact that it keeps improving.

The developers of the app are constantly pushing new updates that are taking its performances to the next level. With that said, it should come as no surprise to find out that a new software release is now available to download.

Telegram 7.7.0 Update

The new update changes Telegram’s version number to 7.7.0 and it can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, Telegram fans who are using Android-powered smartphones and have access to Wi-Fi will receive the update automatically. In case the new 7.7.0 update doesn’t pop up automatically, Telegram fans can choose to trigger it manually. This can be done by accessing the app’s Google Play Store page and clicking on “Updates”.

What’s New?

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new update is a high-priority release for all Telegram users. The reason behind this is that the update introduces lots of useful features and software tweaks that are making the app much easier to use. Nonetheless, you can check out the full patch notes below:

Voice Chats 2.0: Channels, Millions of Listeners, Recorded Chats, Admin Tools

• Start voice chats in channels, with no limits on the number of listeners

• Record voice chats

• See user bios in the list of participants

• Raise a hand to show admins you want to speak

• Create invite links for listeners or speakers

• Join as a channel to hide your personal account

• Customize the left swipe action on chats: Pin, Read, Archive, Mute or Delete