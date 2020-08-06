Dr. Mario World – New 2.0.0 Update Introduces Skill Summit Mode and Packs

If there is one thing that everyone can agree about when it comes to Nintendo, then it has to be the fact that the company knows how to make awesome games. Dr. Mario World which is available on Android and iOS is the perfect example of that. The fun mobile game features hundreds of challenging puzzles that make it seem like time is flying by!

What’s great about Dr. Mario World is not the fun gameplay that it offers, but that it benefits from a constant stream of updates. Nintendo is rolling out software updates for Dr. Mario World on a regular basis and they are taking the performances of the mobile game to the next level. In fact, a new update has just arrived.

Dr. Mario World 2.0.0 Update

The first thing that we want to note about Dr. Mario World’s latest update is that it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels to all fans who use Android-powered smartphones. The update is also scheduled to roll out for iOS during the upcoming days. Nonetheless, Dr. Mario World’s version number is being changed to 2.0.0 and the update introduces a bunch of exciting features. Let’s check them out.

What’s New?

Here are the new features that Dr. Mario World’s latest update introduces:

Added a new mode, Skill Summit.

New packs and doctor referrals are now available for purchase.

Made other minor adjustments.

We also want to note that the update introduces a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues and improving software stability. Therefore, Dr. Mario World will run better on Android-powered smartphones after downloading and installing the new update.

Top Features

Let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that Dr. Mario World has to offer:

■Fun and challenging match-3 puzzles

• Keep calm, take your time as you strategize to rid Dr. Mario’s world of viruses in no time!

• Tap, rotate, and position red, blue, and yellow capsules to eliminate viruses! Match three objects of the same color vertically or horizontally in this fun, brain-tickling puzzle game.

• Clear stages by getting rid of all the viruses before your limited number of capsules run out.

• Try using leftover half-capsules by dragging them through blocks to fill gaps, or change the order of given capsules by sliding multiple capsules into the stage at the same time.

■Stages with lots of tricky objects

• Over 600 stages across various themed worlds with tons of tricky obstacles!

• Encounter obstacles like blocks that won’t break until you clear nearby viruses, cages that won’t open unless you clear the key of the same color, and bubbles that will keep floating up unless something above hinders them!

• Discover new stages added every two weeks.

• Diagnose and compare your scores and progress with your friends.

■Mario and friends became doctors?!

• A colorful cast of viruses has Dr. Mario’s world in a panic! Dr. Mario and over 30 of his friends have put on lab coats and grabbed capsules! Now they’re ready to eliminate those unruly viruses.

• Dr. Mario isn’t the only one on call. Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Yoshi, Toad, Wario, Waluigi, Daisy, Rosalina, Donkey Kong, Nabbit, Koopa Troopa, Lakitu, and more are ready to join your staff!

• Doctors and assistants have various virus-busting skills, so experiment to find a combination that suits your style and pace.

■Test your insight and speed in versus mode

• Battle online against friends and rivals around the world to earn battle points and increase your tier.

• Find the right combo of doctor and assistants and aim for victory!

• Enjoy a different flavor from stage mode in these heated battles that come down to speed, finger control, and strategy!