Phoenix Browser 5.4.3.2520 Update for Android – Enhanced Media Director and Improved Performances

Even though Google and Apple would like you to think that the best mobile browsers are the default options, this is not always the case. Just take Phoenix Browser for example! This is a powerful mobile browser that is designed to run on all types of smartphones. Phoenix Browser is lightweight and therefore, it weighs in at only a handful of MBs. However, this doesn’t mean that it doesn’t deliver a plethora of features, quite the opposite.

To make things even better, Phoenix Browser benefits from full-fledged developer support and this means that it is updated on a regular basis with improvements. The latest update for Phoenix Browser is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and it sports the 5.4.3.2520 version number. Let’s go ahead and take a look at the new features that it introduces.

Phoenix Browser 5.4.3.2520 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new update is that all Phoenix Browser fans need to pay attention to their notifications panel. The reason behind this is that since the update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels, then all Phoenix Browser fans who are keeping their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi are eligible to download it.

What’s New?

* Enhanced media detector, supports download multiple videos with one click.

* New download management, you can see the remaining download time and easy identify unread tasks.

* Phone boost, clearly showing how much space released.

* File tool, ringtone settings support trial listening.

* Re-adapt Instagram video download, after you copy link from Instagram, the video can be downloaded by Phoenix.

Top Features

★Incognito Browsing

Incognito tab makes your browsing experience perfectly private without leaving any history, cookies, cache, etc.

★Ad Block

Ad Block blocks various forms of annoying ads, pop-ups and banners to make your browsing comfortable. It not only speeds up the page loading speed but also reduces Internet data usage.

★Bookmarks/History

Bookmarks help save your favorite websites and provide quick navigation for revisiting later on. History list helps with recollection. Both will save you time looking for your favorite websites.

★Data Saving

Phoenix Browser could compress data, speed up navigation and help you save a lot of cellular data traffic.

★Add To Shortcut

Add your favorite websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon, Wikipedia, etc., for quick access.

★Built-in Video Player

The built-in video player provides a one-stop service from video downloading to video playing. You can watch videos directly without exiting the app.

★Search Engines

Switch search engines according to your preference. We support Google, Yahoo, Ask, Yandex, AOL, DuckDuckGo and Bing.

★Multi-Tab Manager

Easy switching of pages from multiple websites. Using multi-tab manager will make your browsing experience smoother.