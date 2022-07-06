Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3: Popular Leaker Reveals When the Game Might Come Out

Perhaps nobody can deny the success and merit of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, meaning one of the numerous Dragon Ball-related fighting games out there. Xenoverse 2 is already six years old, and its predecessor was launched just two years earlier.

Therefore, it would be safe to assume that another game from the Dragon Ball Xenoverse series is already in the works. There are plenty of online voices claiming likewise, and the only problem is when it is coming out rather than IF it is coming. But hopefully, we now have the big answer.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 might release in 2024

Geekdom101 is one of the most trusted leakers when it comes to new Dragon Ball-related anime, movies, and games. He brings the long-awaited claim via Twitter about a possible release time for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, and we have to at least give him the benefit of the doubt:

you should've been in @UchiGang 's stream the other night. I said 2023 anime 2024 XV3. Plans could change but oh well lol — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) July 5, 2022

As you can easily conclude for yourself, the man not only says that the next Dragon Ball Xenoverse game is coming out in 2024. He also claims that the Dragon Ball Super anime is coming back next year for the big screens. This confirms the information that surfaced in the last few days about the anime coming back, igniting a huge amount of excitement and reactions among the fans.

As for the future Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 game, it’s anybody’s guess at this point how it will look like. Judging by the structure of the previous Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, the successor should also be featuring both a story mode and one on one battles. However, we’re expecting to see more characters from Dragon Ball Super in the roster of fighters, and maybe even the new transformations and characters from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie that just came out last month.

Good things come to those who wait, but feel free to speculate about the upcoming game!