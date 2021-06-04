E3 2021 Full Schedule: Nintendo, Warner Bros, and More

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

With only nine days left until the much-anticipated E3 event, all the major game publishers started announcing their full schedules. This is great news for gaming enthusiasts because the schedules showcase what to expect from the game publishers. Nonetheless, let’s go ahead and check out the full schedule for the upcoming E3 conference.

E3 Full Schedule

Saturday, June 12, broadcast pre-show starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET

E3 2021 will kick off with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment , as well as a session with GamesBeat .

Sunday, June 13, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:45am PT / 11:45am ET Microsoft’ s long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Fans can also look forward to special presentations from SQUARE ENIX , the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show . Warner Bros. Games & Back4Blood and 24 Entertainment will also be featured.

Monday, June 14, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET Alongside press conferences from several indie developers, presentations from Take-Two Interactive , Mythical Games , Freedom Games , Razer and Capcom will take place throughout the day. Verizon and Intellivision will also be featured, along with a session with VENN .

Tuesday, June 15, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET The last day of E3 will include Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET. BANDAI NAMCO , Yooreka Games and GameSpot will also have focused events. The broadcast will round out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show



Special Events

Check out the special events that E3 announced:

– Select Exhibitor Booths – Featuring special events, VOD content and articles, exhibitor booths will act as hubs within the portal for key announcements and game or product information tied to participating exhibitors

– Lounges – Online gathering spots for all E3 attendees

– Forums – Special boards for focused online discussion and sharing among attendees

– Leaderboards – Gamified elements that can be collected and displayed, encouraging fans to interact in as many ways as possible

– Profile Creation – All attendees can create and customize their own unique profiles