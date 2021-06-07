Genshin Impact 1.6 Update – Check Out the Full Patch Notes

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.
Genshin Impact is one of the most popular games available on PC, Android, iOS, and consoles. Despite being a free to play game, Genshin Impact features amazing graphics and receives fresh gameplay content on a monthly basis. In fact, a new update that sports the 1.6 version number is now available to download. Let’s go ahead and check out the full patch notes.
Genshin Impact 1.6 Update – Full Patch Notes
- New Limited-Time Area (This area is only available during Version 1.6)
- After being out of sight for quite some time, Klee shows up with a mysterious letter in her hand. The letter says that there could be some uncharted islands that are well-hidden in the sea…
- Area Unlock Criteria:
- Players need to complete Klee’s Story “Quest Trifolium Chapter: Act I – True Treasure”
- Players will have to complete the Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom”
- The islands will no longer be accessible after the end of Version 1.6. You will also no longer be able to open treasure chests, gather materials, or earn quest rewards on the islands, so grab the opportunity to explore away!
- II. New Character
- 5-Star Character “Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves” Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo)
- Vision: Anemo
- Weapon: Sword
- A wandering samurai from Inazuma who is currently with Liyue’s Crux Fleet. A gentle and carefree soul whose heart hides a great many burdens from the past.
- III. New Equipment
- New Weapons
- Freedom-Sworn (5-Star Sword)
- Mitternachts Waltz (4-Star Bow)
- Dodoco Tales (4-Star Catalyst)
- IV. New Gameplay
- New Serenitea Pot Feature: Companion Move-In
- Travelers can invite companions to move into their Serenitea Pot. Companions invited to the Serenitea Pot will deepen their bonds with the Traveler. They will continuously gain Companionship EXP.
- Companions who remain in the Serenitea Pot for a long time may take a liking to certain furnishings and prepare gifts for the Traveler in return…
- V. New System
- Dressing Room Update: New Outfits
- Barbara — Summertime Sparkle
- Jean — Sea Breeze Dandelion