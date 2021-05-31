FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape 1.112.8100 Update – Build a Floral Replica of Your Island!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Ever dreamed about how amazing it would be to escape to an island getaway that is packed with adventures, mysteries, and lots of fun games that you can enjoy by yourself or with your friends? If that is the case, FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape is the perfect game for you. This is one of the world’s most popular mobile games and today we are talking about it because it has received a new update.

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape 1.112.8100 Update

The new update for FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels and it changes the mobile game’s version number to 1.112.8100. Thanks to this, we are advising all fans of the mobile game to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi so that they can be among the first ones to get the improvements that the update brings.

What’s New?

The update comes with a bundle of improvements that are aiming to take the gameplay experience of FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape to the next level. Check out all the “goodies” below:

* Build a FLORAL REPLICA OF YOUR ISLAND and search its blooms for a botanical antidote for a lovesick Love Doctor. Win Blossom the swan as a guide!

* Celebrate LGBTQ+ PRIDE with some FABULOUS FRIENDS from whom you can collect rewards every few hours! Find them as well as some VIBRANT DECORATIONS at the Island Store.

Top Features

Here are the top features that FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape offers:

ESCAPE TO THE TROPICS – Seek adventures on your very own tropical island – Farm unique fruits and veggies, craft fun drinks and meet adorable animals – Discover all of the tropical crops and exotic animals that call your island home – Run a beachside inn and start a new life in paradise – Play mini games and have fun with new characters like Ting

UNCOVER MYSTERY, SECRETS AND TREASURES – Complete story-based quests with island guides like the archaeologist and surfing expert – Explore the bubbling volcano and ancient monkey temple – Discover hidden treasures and rare goods in the secret chamber – Investigate uncharted areas to find even more island secrets

BUILD AMENITIES FOR YOUR GUESTS – Fix up island workshops and create your own personal paradise – Buy a Tiki Bar, Sushi Stand, Artisan Workshop and more – Expand your inn and hire guides to help your guests enjoy the island

DISCOVER AND PHOTOGRAPH ADORABLE ANIMALS FOR REWARDS – Build a Wildlife Center on your island with the help of Ting, the wildlife guide – Attract rare and exotic animals to your island like the colorful Iguana by feeding them treats – Earn rewards by snapping photos of the animals as souvenirs for your guests

TRADE WITH OTHER ISLANDS – Trade with other players using the trade boat – Short on eggs? Buy the goods you need from neighboring islands – Have too many pineapples? Name your price and sell off extra crops and crafts – The more coins you have, the more you can do on your island