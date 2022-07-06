Easiest Way To Transfer Files From Android to iPhone With SHAREit

Connecting with others and exchanging information has never been easier thanks to the advancements of modern technology.

Sharing music, photographs, and files across different operating systems may still be a nuisance because of variations in privacy regulations, security settings, or user interfaces. Lenovo’s SHAREit app was designed to address this issue.

The SHAREit app, available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, makes it simple to move files across devices. Is it possible to transfer data between an Android handset and an iPhone? In this tutorial, we’ll tell you the solution to that query.

If you’ve ever attempted to transfer data between these two operating systems, you’ll know how annoying it can be. The fact that they are unable to form a solid bond with one another re-emphasizes the issue.

Because of Apple’s renowned Fort Knox-like security, receiving data from non-Apple devices or installing apps from outside the App Store is tough.

Android, on the other hand, is a platform that allows for a great deal of personalization. Installing third-party applications or importing data from other locations is a breeze. Both methods have their advantages and drawbacks, but we all want to be able to communicate photographs and music to our pals, no matter what phone they have.

How to transfer files?