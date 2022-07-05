Huawei Unveils Two Nova 10 Phones

While Samsung follows its same old recipe of pomping out phones of all types as often as possible, Huawei seems eager to prove that it can still be the main competitor. The Chinese brand has just revealed two new phones and thus started the nova 10 series.

According to GSMArena, those two new Huawei phones are nova 10 and nova 10 Pro. Perhaps the main highlight of the two gadgets is represented by the 60MP selfie cameras. That’s indeed such a needed feature nowadays when everybody’s a talented vlogger or a TikToker! But the good news is far from over!

No Android OS

As expected, Huawei still finds itself in the position of proving to the world that there is life without Google services and apps. The new nova 10 and nova 10 Pro models are running on HarmonyOS.

Both phones also run on the same chipset: Snapdragon 778G 4G. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen: there’s no 5G capability for these two Huawei phones, which will surely delight a lot of conspiracy theorists.

But let’s talk about the cameras once again! Phone manufacturers finally seem to have realized that making a better selfie camera than the one mounted on the rear is the right way to go. That seems to be the case for the Huawei nova 10 and nova 10 Pro, where the selfie cameras feature more megapixels than those mounted on the rear. For both models, the selfie cameras feature 60MP each, while the rear camera setups sport only 50MP.

Both Huawei nova 10 phones have OLED displays with refresh rates of 120Hz. The nova 10 Pro model has a higher screen, measuring 6.78 inches compared to the 6.67 inches of its sibling.

Last but not least, both Huawei nova 10 and nova 10 Pro also have the same amount of RAM and storage space: 8GB and 128GB/256GB.