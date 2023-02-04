Elgato Stream Deck Now Controls Microsoft Teams Meetings

For those who possess an Elgato Stream Deck and have been looking for a means to streamline the process of organizing Microsoft Teams meetings, the time has come. In order to instantly disable your camera, microphone, and other Stream Deck features, Microsoft has published a Teams plugin for the Stream Deck.

One of the most often used pieces of equipment amongst professional broadcasters is the Elgato Stream Deck. An assortment of buttons, each with its own editable screen, are included. It works with the most common streaming software, such as OBS, and users may modify the appearance and behavior of each button. It makes a lot of sense to be able to make use of its robust features in Teams, and its extensibility through plugins is a major reason for this.

The new plugin allows you to do things like turn your camera and microphone on and off, blur the backdrop, begin recording a meeting, raise your hand, and more, all from the Stream Deck. Some of the buttons may even be customized with emoji replies, allowing conference attendees to quickly and simply indicate their approval or disapproval of a given concept.

The Elgato Stream Deck Microsoft Teams plugin is available for download on this page. Connecting a device to Teams requires enabling the Teams API in your Team settings and pasting your API token into the Stream Deck box. If you’re interested in purchasing an Elgato Stream Deck, you can also learn more about it on the company’s official website.

This news is part of a bigger effort to improve the Teams webinar experience. As part of a new strategy, Microsoft has introduced extra capabilities for Teams, and they are available to users of the premium tier. To name a few examples, webinars may now have several organizers, and speakers can have their bios expanded. Another innovation is a digital “green room” where speakers may have a quiet discussion before the show. There’s also the option of controlling the material that’s shown to guests.