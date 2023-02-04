Telegram Offers New Major Productivity Features via New Update

Telegram is a messaging app that is known for its strong focus on privacy and security. It uses end-to-end encryption to secure messages, and also offers self-destructing messages, secret chats, and the ability to set custom privacy settings.

The app also has a large user base, with over 500 million monthly active users, which makes it easy to connect with friends and family. Telegram also offers robust multimedia support, allowing users to send photos, videos, and files of any type and size.

Additionally, Telegram is known for its extensive feature set, including channels, bots, and stickers, as well as its customization options, such as the ability to change themes, font size, and background.

More focus on emojis

Telegram has recently rolled out a new update that brings a range of new features. The messaging app has added ten major features aimed at enhancing productivity and fun.

To make it easier to find the right emoji or sticker, the app has created emoji categories and allows users to get a closer look by tapping and holding on an option.

Premium users can now translate entire chats, groups, or channels in one go with the new translation feature. Non-Premium members still have access to translation tools but have to translate messages one by one.

Additionally, users can now have more control over the images and videos that are saved in the app, and administrators can better manage the content displayed in chats.

Telegram allows its users to create and participate in groups where they can share messages and media, discuss various topics, and collaborate with others. When it comes to the number of people that can be included in a Telegram group, the app provides an ample amount of room for growth and engagement.

In particular, Telegram groups can accommodate up to 200,000 members, making it one of the most scalable and inclusive group messaging platforms available. This high member limit enables businesses, organizations, communities, and even large families to bring together a massive number of people and maintain a lively, organized, and productive group environment.

Read more about the new Telegram update on the app’s official website.