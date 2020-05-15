Epic Mega Sale with 75% Discounts and $10 Coupons is Now Live!

No one was too pleased when the maker of Fortnite announced that it is planning to launch its own game store. The reason behind this is that most PC gamers are used with Steam and they don’t want to be required to install multiple game libraries. A couple of years have passed since Epic Games launched and now, people are loving it.

The folks who are in charge of Epic Games seem to be doing everything the right way by providing users with amazing deals and weekly free games. We are not talking about small indie games, but AAA titles such as GTA 5.

The reason why Epic Games is making headlines on our website today is that a massive sale is now love. The sale offers a 75% discount on amazing games such as Far Cry 5, but that’s not all. There is a fun catch that gives everyone an additional $10 discount. Let’s check out everything there is to know about the sale.

The Mega Epic Games Sale

As previously noted, Epic Games is offering AAA titles at massive discount. As if this wasn’t impressive enough, the game publisher/developer is also providing a $10 coupon if you decide to purchase a game that costs $14.99 or more.

“Sign in to your Epic Games account, then click the button to claim one $10 Epic Coupon (to use on eligible games or add-ons of $14.99 or above or local currency equivalent). The $10 Epic Coupon will be applied automatically at checkout. Note: If you make your first purchase or grab your first free game during the promotion before clicking on the button you will automatically receive your first $10 Epic Coupon. Coupons expire on November 1st, 2:59 AM EST,” stated Epic Games.

Nonetheless, this is a massive sale and we are advising everyone to check it out. Who knows? You might find some of the games that are featured on your wish list.