Facebook Lite 199.0.0.9.108 Beta Update – Access an Improved User Experience

Not being able to run your favorite app because your smartphone doesn’t have enough storage space or powerful specs is annoying and the developers who are in charge of Facebook are aware of that. This is why they launched Facebook Lite as an alternative for users who don’t have a high-end smartphone that features microSD support and an octa-core processor.

If you are unfamiliar with Facebook Lite, then you should know that this is a lightweight version of the famous social media app that has been designed to run on all types of smartphones, even older ones. The great thing about Facebook Lite is that despite being a lightweight app, it still gets access to full-developer support.

Facebook Lite 199.0.0.9.108 Beta Update

Considering that Facebook Lite is run by a massive team of developers who are always running for new ways to improve its performances, then it should come as no surprise to find out that the lightweight app has just received a new update.

The latest update available for Facebook Lite sport the 199.0.0.9.108 beta version number and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Furthermore, the only Facebook Lite users who can download the update right now are those who are enrolled in the beta program.

The APK Alternative

Facebook Lite users who are no interested in joining the beta program should be pleased to know that there is an alternative way to access the update. The developers have also released the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and therefore, it can be manually downloaded and installed.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers, Facebook Lite’s latest update aims to improve the user experience. The way that the update is doing that is by introducing a handful of bug fixes that are patching various issues.