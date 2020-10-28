Facebook Lite 223.0.0.6.121 Beta Update – Faster Start-Up Time and Improved Performances

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

One of the secrets behind Facebook’s massive worldwide success is the fact that the social media app is accessible on all devices. It doesn’t matter if your smartphone is from 2010 or the latest iPhone, you can still install Facebook on it. This is possible because the developers at Facebook have created a special version of the app called Facebook Lite. As the name implies, Facebook Lite is a lightweight app that delivers the same premium performances as the original without requiring any powerful specs or lots of internal storage space.

Even though Facebook Lite is a lightweight app, it still benefits from full-fledged developer support. As a result, no one should be shocked to find out that the beta version of Facebook Lite has just received a new update. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Facebook Lite 223.0.0.6.121 Beta Update

The new update for Facebook Lite is available to download via OTA (over the air) and all users who are enrolled in the beta program are eligible to download it right away. The only requirement is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi connection.

For those who are not enrolled in the beta program and still want to access the update, they should be pleased to know that the update is also available in the form of APK. Thanks to this, the new 223.0.0.6.121 beta update for Facebook Lite can be manually downloaded and installed without having to join the beta program.

What’s New?

The developers of Facebook Lite are using the new update as an opportunity to introduce a bundle of improvements. The first thing that fans of the app will notice after installing the update is that the start-up time is much faster. That’s not all, the app will run smoother and it will no longer crash. We also want to note that the update introduces a handful of bug fixes that tackle various issues.