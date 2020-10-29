Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone New Update Fixes Infamous Shotgun

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Infinity Ward did an amazing job with Call of Duty: Warzone and there is no doubt about that. The Battle Royale is one of the most popular games in the world and it has been trending on Twitch and YouTube for almost a year now. However, this doesn’t mean that Warzone is a perfect game. There are still gameplay and balance issues but fortunately, the developers are constantly releasing updates that fix them.

With that said, it should come as no surprise to find out that a brand-new update for Call of Duty: Warzone has arrived. The update is available worldwide and it comes with a bunch of general fixes and a major nerf to the infamous JAK-12 shotgun. Let’s go ahead and check out the patch notes.

New Warzone Update – Patch Notes

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for an issue where the code for Bunker 3 wasn’t functioning as intended

Fix for an issue with the Riot Shield that would only occur when players obtained the pumpkin head after getting 3+ kills (pumpkin heads are back on!)

Fix for an exploit in Zombie Royale

Temporarily removing the Durable Gas Masks from Warzone

Removing Snipers Only (TDM) while we fix a bug. We’ll be replacing this mode with Gunfight – Snipers Only (3v3)

WEAPONS:

JAK-12: Reduced movement and ADS speed on JAK-12 Drum Mags Reduced rate of fire on JAK-12 FRAG-12 ammo Updating the JAK-12 FRAG-12 ammo description to say ‘slugs’



From the looks of it, the new update for Call of Duty: Warzone is a high-priority release that all fans should make sure to download. Luckily, the new update doesn’t weigh in at 10GBs as they usually do, and instead, it’s under 1GB. Therefore, PS4 and Xbox One fans will have no problem downloading and installing the update on their systems.