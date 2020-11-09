Facebook Lite 224.0.0.9.117 Beta Update is Now Available with Major Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Facebook is an amazing app that makes it possible for users to keep in touch with their friends and family members. That’s not all. The social media app is also equipped with a plethora of features that allow users to find entertainment in the video and image file format, while also providing them with the tools necessary to find like-minded people in dedicated groups.

If you love using Facebook but don’t like the fact that it takes up too much of your smartphone’s internal storage space or hardware power, then you might want to consider downloading and installing Facebook Lite. This is a lightweight version of the app and it has just received a new update. Let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Facebook Lite 224.0.0.9.117 Beta Update

The latest update for Facebook Lite sports the 224.0.0.9.117 Beta version number and it’s available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only requirement to access the update is to be enrolled in the beta program and to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update is automatically going to start downloading.

On the other hand, we want to point out that the new update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This makes it possible for users to get access to the update ahead of everyone else.

What’s New?

The question that all Facebook Lite fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Well, the new update aims to improve the overall performances of the social media app by introducing software tweaks and bug fixes. Thanks to this, the new 224.0.0.9.117 beta release for Facebook Lite is categorized as a high-priority release that all users should download as soon as possible.