Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Offers One Free Month of Disney Plus for Free!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If there is one thing that all console fans can agree about when it comes to the benefits of using an Xbox, then it has to be the fact that the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best game subscription service available for both PC and console. If you love playing the hundreds of games available in the subscription, then we have some amazing news to share with you. Microsoft is teaming up with Disney to provide subscribers with one month of Disney Plus for free!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Partners with Disney Plus

The first thing that we want to mention about the latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate news is that Disney stopped offering free trials earlier this year. This means that the only way to test out the content that the streaming platform has to offer is to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The great thing about this is that more than likely, you are already paying a subscription for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Mandalorian is Now Available

As if things couldn’t get any better, the timing of Microsoft’s partnership with Disney comes weeks after the second of The Mandalorian debuted. This is one of the best shows available to stream and if you are a big fan of the Star Wars franchise, then you are guaranteed to love streaming The Mandalorian. Once the free month expires, Disney Plus will charge $6.99 per month or $12.99 for a premium bundle that includes access to Hulu and ESPN Plus.

The last thing that we want to mention about Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is that it also comes with free trials for Spotify Premium, Discord Nitro, Funimation, and Postmates Unlimited.