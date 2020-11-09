Firefox for Android – 83.0.0 Beta Update Comes with Major Software Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you love using Firefox on your Android-powered smartphone to browse the web, then you might want to consider enrolling in the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because beta users are always among the first ones to access all the latest updates. In fact, a brand-new update that sports the 83.0.0 beta version number has been made available for download.

Firefox for Android – 83.0.0 Beta Update

As previously noted, the new update for Firefox sports the 83.0.0 beta version number. The update is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels and this means that the only requirement to access the update is to be enrolled in the beta program and to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Alternatively, the update can also be manually downloaded by users who don’t want to join the beta program. This is possible by getting the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). The tricky part about sideloading APK updates is that they are compatible only with devices that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

We are advising all Firefox for Android fans to get the update as soon as possible because it focuses on improving the overall performances. The way that the new update does that is by introducing a bundle of software tweaks and bug fixes that are tackling various issues. As a result, Firefox for Android will run smoother and users will have a lower chance of encountering bugs.

Top Features

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox is faster than ever and gives you a powerful web browser that protects your privacy. Keep what’s personal private with Enhanced Tracking Protection, which automatically blocks over 2000 online trackers from invading your privacy.

With Firefox, you don’t have to dig in your privacy settings, everything is set up automatically, but if you like to be in control, you can choose from the many ad blocker add-ons available for the browser. We designed Firefox with smart browsing features that let you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks with you safely wherever you go.

ENHANCED TRACKING PROTECTION AND PRIVACY CONTROL

Firefox gives you greater privacy protection while you’re on the web. Block third-party cookies and unwanted ads that follow you around the web with Enhanced Tracking Protection. Search in Private Browsing mode and you won’t be traced or tracked — your private browsing history is automatically erased when you’re done.

OWN YOUR LIFE WHEREVER YOU INTERNET

– Add Firefox across your devices for secure, private and seamless browsing.

– Sync your devices to take your favorite bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go.

– Send open tabs between mobile and desktop.

– Firefox makes password management easy by remembering your passwords across devices.

– Take your internet life everywhere, knowing that your personal data is safe, never sold for profits.

SEARCH INTELLIGENTLY & GET THERE FASTER

– Firefox anticipates your needs and intuitively provides multiple suggested and previously-searched results across your favorite search engines. Every time.

– Easily access shortcuts to search providers including Wikipedia, Twitter and Amazon.

NEXT LEVEL PRIVACY

– Your privacy has been upgraded. Private Browsing with Tracking Protection blocks parts of Web pages that may track your browsing activity.

INTUITIVE VISUAL TABS

– Open as many tabs as you like without losing track of your open Web pages.

EASY ACCESS TO YOUR TOP SITES

– Spend your time reading your favorites sites instead of looking for them.

QUICK SHARE

– The Firefox web browser makes it easy to share links to web pages or specific items on a page by connecting to your most recently used apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Skype and more.