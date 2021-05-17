Facebook Lite 250.0.0.8.120 Update – Download and Install Guide

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

One of the best things that Facebook did when creating the smartphone version of its app, was to make sure that it can run on all types of devices. This is all possible with the Facebook Lite app. This is a lightweight app that is designed to require less than 10MB of storage space and to run without problems even on older or lower-end smartphones.

If you enjoy using Facebook Lite on your smartphone, you should be pleased to know that a new update is coming your way. The update sports the 250.0.0.8.120 version number and it can be downloaded starting today. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the improvements that the update brings.

How to Download Facebook Lite 250.0.0.8.120 Update

The first thing that we want to highlight about Facebook Lite’s new update is that it can be downloaded via OTA (over the air) channels. This means that the only requirement to access all the improvements that it brings is to have access to Wi-Fi. The update will pop up automatically in the notifications panel or download without requesting access.

In case the update doesn’t start automatically, Facebook Lite fans can trigger it by accessing the Google Play Store page of the app. In addition, the developers have also published the new release in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

Considering that Facebook Lite is a lightweight app that can run on all types of devices, it should come as no surprise to find out that the developers are required to optimize its software as much as possible. This is exactly what everyone can expect from the new 250.0.0.8.120 update. The new release introduces a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks that are helping Facebook Lite run faster and smoother than ever.