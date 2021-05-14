TikTok 19.5.2 Beta Update – Get the Latest Visual Effects

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

TikTok is the world’s fastest-growing social media app with more than 800 million monthly active users. The app is an internet sensation and if you love using it, we have some amazing news to share with you. The developers have published a brand-new update that is introducing a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks and other improvements. Therefore, today we will check out everything there is to know about the new update.

TikTok 19.5.2 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to mention about TikTok’s latest update is that it sports the 19.5.2 version number and it is targeting beta users. If you are not enrolled in the beta program but would like to access all of TikTok’s new features and improvements ahead of everyone else, you should be pleased to know that everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is allowed to enlist.

The only requirement that TikTok beta users need to meet is to provide the developers with feedback in case they encounter any bugs or issues. Fortunately, this rarely happens since TikTok is such a premium app. Nonetheless, let’s check out the “goodies” that the update introduces.

What’s New?

One of the reasons why TikTok is so popular is because it constantly adds new and exciting features. The same can be said about the latest 19.5.2 beta update because it comes with a bundle of new video effects. Fans of the app will be able to create new and cooler videos now that they have access to the latest bundle of effects.

The APK Alternative

Before we sign off, we want to mention that there is an alternative way to access the update. TikTok’s developers have also published the new beta release in the form of APK. Thanks to this, the new update can be sideloaded manually by fans who don’t want to join the beta program.