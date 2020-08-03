Facebook Lite to 210.0.0.7.113 Beta Update – Major Software and Reliablity Improvements

If there is one thing that Facebook does better than others, then it has to be the fact that the social media platform makes it possible for people to get in touch with their friends and family members in an instant. This is all thanks to the fact that Facebook is available on all possible platforms and to make things even better, there is also a Lite version of it that is designed to run on budget smartphones that do not benefit from too much storage space or hardware power.

Today we are talking about Facebook Lite because the Android-version of the app has just received a new update. The update is changing Facebook Lite’s version number to 210.0.0.7.113 beta and it is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Let’s check out everything there is to know about it.

Facebook Lite to 210.0.0.7.113 Beta Update

As we can tell from the version number, the latest to 210.0.0.7.113 beta update for Facebook Lite is exclusively rolling out to users who are enrolled in the beta program. Fortunately, the developers of Facebook Lite are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the beta program and access all the latest improvements.

What’s New?

The patch notes for the new update show us that the developers are focusing on taking the software performances to the next level. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to find out that the new update introduces a bunch of software tweaks and bug fixes that are tackling various issues which sometimes caused Facebook Lite to lag. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore and Facebook Lite will faster than usual.

Top Features

Now that we have talked about Facebook Lite’s latest update, let’s take a look at the top features that it has to offer.

• Find friends and family

• Post status updates & use Facebook emoji to help relay what’s going on in your world

• Share photos and your favorite memes

• Get notified when friends like and comment on your posts

• Find local social events, RSVP, and make plans to meet up with friends

• Interact with your friends by adding your own comments or reactions to their Facebook posts

• Save photos by adding them to photo albums

• Follow people to get their latest news

• Look up local businesses to see reviews, operation hours, and pictures

• Buy and sell locally on Facebook Marketplace