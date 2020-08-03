SHAREit 5.6.18 Update – Enhanced User Experience and Faster File Sharing Speeds

SHAREit is one of the world’s most popular apps for Android and there is a good reason for that. The app excels at sharing all types of files at record speed and therefore, it should come as no surprise that millions of users rely on it to transfer important data such as personal pictures or videos with their friends and family members. Nonetheless, the reason why we are talking about SHAREit today is because the app has just received a new update.

SHAREit 5.6.18 Update

The latest update for SHAREit sports the 5.6.18 version number and it is available to download via over the air channels on Android-powered smartphones. Therefore, we are advising all SHREit fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can be among the first ones to access all the latest improvements.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update introduces a bunch of software changes that are making the user experience more friendly. The sender and receiver pages have been redesigned to make it easier for new users to understand where they can find each feature and how to share files with their friends. Not just that, but the update also optimizes the playback experience.

Top Features

Here are the features that make SHAREit a “must-have” app on Android smartphones:

► Fastest in the World

200 times faster than Bluetooth, the highest speed goes up to 20M/s.

Transfer files without losing quality.

► Transfer All Types of Files

Photos, videos, music, installed apps and any other files.

► Infinite Online Videos

HD & Selective, Offline watching, Continuously updated

► Excellent Video Player

Support almost all formats, give you Smooth playing experience

► Discover Trending Music

Tens of millions of high quality songs, and thousands of curated playlists. Online & Offline

► Elegant Music Player

Powerful equalizer provides immersive experiences for you

►GIFs, Wallpapers & Stickers

Personalized, Funny, Download & Share