New Warzone Update – Cargo Truck Spawn Rate Gets Lowered!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A new update is available to download for Call of Duty’s Warzone. The update is available on all platforms and it introduces a bundle of gameplay changes that are balancing the game and making it more fun. We also want to mention that Raven Software has paid attention to the community feedback and it decreased the Cargo Truck spawns because of the Bertha meta.

New Warzone Update – Patch Notes

If you are excited about the new update and want to check out all the buffs and nerfs that it brings, you can take a look at the patch notes featured below.

Gameplay

Cargo Truck spawn rates for Verdansk Solo BR mode have been reduced to 5 (static) from a range of 16 to 20.

– This change will take effect when the Playlist update goes live later today.

Bug Fixes

Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed a bug where vehicles could down or kill squadmates.

Fixed an issue in Nakatomi Plaza where the vault access denied audio could be heard throughout the entire building.

Fixed a bug preventing the Ballistic Knife Camouflage skins from unlocking upon completing their respective requirements.

Fixed a bug where the Swat 5mw Laser Sight for Sniper Rifles was not displaying Aiming Stability as a pro.

Fixed the incorrect labeling of Sniper Rifle Echo as Sniper Rifle Delta.

Weapons

CR-56 AMAX

– Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5

– Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5 FARA 83

– Recoil pattern adjusted

– Hip Spread increased

– Recoil pattern adjusted – Hip Spread increased Tactical Rifle Charlie

– Recoil magnitude decreased

– Recoil magnitude decreased LW3 – Tundra

– Base optic adjusted

Attachments