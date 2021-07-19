FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape 1.115.8316 Update – New Event Available with Coach McFlair

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you excited about the brand-new FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape update? If that is the case, you should keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi. The new update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and we are advising all fans of the mobile game to get it as soon as possible. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the “goodies” that the new update brings.

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape 1.115.8316 Update

The new update for FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape is available to download directly via OTA channels and it sports the 1.115.5316. Thanks to the OTA release, the only requirement to get the update is to have access to Wi-Fi. The update will pop up automatically.

What’s New?

Here are the improvements that the update brings as listed by the official patch notes:

* NEW EVENT! Don a racing bib and make sure to stretch before the island’s RACE-A-THON! Compete against other resorts for honor, glory, gold medals, and guides. That’s right, win two new guides, Coach McFlair and his top athlete Sal Golden, along with other fun rewards.

* We’ve also apprehended some stowaway bugs and sent them on the first boat off the island.

Top Features

ESCAPE TO THE TROPICS – Seek adventures on your very own tropical island – Farm unique fruits and veggies, craft fun drinks and meet adorable animals – Discover all of the tropical crops and exotic animals that call your island home – Run a beachside inn and start a new life in paradise – Play mini games and have fun with new characters like Ting

UNCOVER MYSTERY, SECRETS AND TREASURES – Complete story-based quests with island guides like the archaeologist and surfing expert – Explore the bubbling volcano and ancient monkey temple – Discover hidden treasures and rare goods in the secret chamber – Investigate uncharted areas to find even more island secrets

BUILD AMENITIES FOR YOUR GUESTS – Fix up island workshops and create your own personal paradise – Buy a Tiki Bar, Sushi Stand, Artisan Workshop and more – Expand your inn and hire guides to help your guests enjoy the island

DISCOVER AND PHOTOGRAPH ADORABLE ANIMALS FOR REWARDS – Build a Wildlife Center on your island with the help of Ting, the wildlife guide – Attract rare and exotic animals to your island like the colorful Iguana by feeding them treats – Earn rewards by snapping photos of the animals as souvenirs for your guests

TRADE WITH OTHER ISLANDS – Trade with other players using the trade boat – Short on eggs? Buy the goods you need from neighboring islands – Have too many pineapples? Name your price and sell off extra crops and crafts – The more coins you have, the more you can do on your island