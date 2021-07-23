Pokemon GO 0.215.0 Update – Fresh Content, New Events and More!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you a big fan of Pokemon GO? If your answer is yes, we have some amazing news to share with you. Niantic Labs has published a brand-new update that is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. The update introduces a bundle of new features, events, and fresh content that will make the gameplay exciting. Let’s check out everything there is to know about it.

Pokemon GO 0.215.0 Update

The first thing that we want to highlight about Pokemon GO’s new update is that it can be downloaded directly via OTA. This is good news for Pokemon GO fans because it means that everyone can download the update just by having access to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

What’s New?

Here are the improvements that the update brings:

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time will take place from July 23 at 10:00 a.m. to August 3 at 8:00 p.m. local time. During this event, Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often.

Address Book Import: Soon, you’ll be able to add friends from your contact list.

In-app support is now located at the top of the Settings menu.

Collection Challenges now include a window explaining the challenge’s icons.

You can now skip the Team GO Rocket battle-reward animations.

Together We Raid: Experience our biggest update to raids yet, including gameplay changes, visual updates, and new ways to see your achievements in raids.

Get ready for a musical summer—Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is coming soon!

APK Installation

We also want to highlight that the new update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, this is only possible by sideloading the new release, which can be done only on Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in the Settings panel.