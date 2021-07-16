Signal Private Messenger 5.17.0 Beta Update – New Voice Recording Features and More

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Signal Private Messenger is used by millions of people from all over the world, and there is a good reason for that. The chatting app offers users access to all the features that they need to communicate with their friends, share files, and express themselves via GIFs, funny videos, and pictures. Today we are talking about Signal because the Android version of the app has just received a new update.

Signal Private Messenger 5.17.0 Beta Update

If you are a big fan of Signal Private Messenger, you should consider enrolling in the beta program. The reason behind this is that beta users are always the first ones to access all the latest updates. This is the case for the new 5.17.0 beta update that is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

What’s New?

The new update for Signal Private Messenger is categorized as a major release. The update introduces a bundle of features that are designed to improve the overall user experience of the chatting app. You can check them out below:

If something interrupts your recording (like admiring our new looks), your message will be perfectly preserved in our new draft state.

Play voice notes at double speed if you’re in a rush, or slow them down if you want to cherish the moment. Or just because you think it sounds funny.

A new in-app player lets you control voice note playback when switching to another chat or the chat list.

APK Download

We also want to mention that the developers who are in charge of Signal Privat Messenger have published the new update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This means that users can choose to manually download and install the update on their smartphones through the process known as sideloading.