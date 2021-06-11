Signal Private Messenger 5.14.3 Beta Update – New Gifs and Other Cool Features

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The popularity of Signal Private Messenger has skyrocketed in 2021 and this is all thanks to the app’s powerful user privacy features. The developers who are in charge of the chatting app put a high price on user security and they have equipped the app with a bundle useful features such as end-to-end encryption and messages that get automatically deleted, for example.

Now, Signal Private Messenger is making headlines on our website because a brand-new update is available to download. Let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Signal Private Messenger 5.14.3 Beta Update

The latest update for Signal Private Messenger sports the 5.14.3 beta version number and it can be downloaded right away via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all fans of the chatting app are advised to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi so that they can access the update.

What’s New?

★ Become a conversation artist. Use the new color selector to turn every chat into a masterpiece, or let ‘auto’ mode pick something just as palette-able.

★ Find that perfect pictogram more promptly. Search emojis, stickers, and GIFs in the newly-designed media keyboard.

★ Customize your default reactions so you can wear your favorite emotions closer to your sleeve.

★ Set a default disappearing message timer for new conversations, so you won’t be reminded if you start off on the wrong foot.

It’s also worth noting that the update introduces a handful of bug fixes that are improving the overall stability of the app. This is what makes the new 5.14.3 beta release a high-priority update that everyone should download as soon as possible. In addition, the new update can be downloaded in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).