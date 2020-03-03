Firefox Browser 68.6.0 Update – Access the Latest Improvements

If you enjoy using Firefox Browser to surf the web on your smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you today. The developers who are in charge of Firefox Browser are constantly looking for new ways to improve the overall performances of the mobile browser and the way that they are doing that is by introducing updates. With that said, no one should be surprised to find out that a brand-new update which sports the 68.6.0 version number is now rolling out for Firefox Browser

Firefox Browser 68.6.0 Update

Firefox Browser fans should make sure to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and to pay attention to their notification panels. The reason why we are saying that is because the latest update for Firefox Browser has been released via OTA (over the air) channels. This means that all Firefox Browser fans are scheduled to receive the update during the upcoming future.

On the other hand, we want to point out that there is a way to access the update ahead of everyone else. Although, this is a bit tricky because Firefox Browser fans are required to manually download and install the update in the form of APK (android package kit). In addition, this type of updates are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in their settings menu.

What’s New?

Firefox Browser’s developers want to make sure that the mobile browser always provides a premium user experience and this is why they are focusing on squashing bugs and fixing glitches in this latest update. Therefore, the new update for Firefox Browser is introducing a bunch of “under the hood” software tweaks that are speeding up the mobile browser while also enhancing its software stability.